Akmal Mozgovoy: “We are all eagerly awaiting the World Cup”

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Akmal Mozgovoy shared his thoughts on the team atmosphere, preparation process, players' mental state, and fan support ahead of the World Cup.

In an interview with the Uzbekistan Football Association press service, Mozgovoy emphasized that the mood in the national team is high. He said that the players, just like the fans, are waiting for the tournament to start with great excitement.

“The atmosphere in our team is excellent. Everyone is waiting. Like the fans, we are also waiting for the tournament to start. For the first time in history, we managed to reach the final stage of the World Cup. It was a wonderful event. It is important for everyone,” said Mozgovoy.

Indeed, for the Uzbekistan national team, this tournament is not just an ordinary competition. This is a big page being opened for the first time in the history of the country's football. A dream awaited for years has come true, and now the “White Wolves” have the opportunity to show themselves on the most prestigious stage in world football.

Mozgovoy also noted that the training camp in the USA is going well. In his opinion, the friendly matches against strong opponents were a great experience for the team both physically and mentally.

“The camp in the USA is also going well. Friendly matches against big teams were organized. These matches will be a huge experience both physically and mentally. When we enter the pitch, we will act according to the coaches' instructions,” said the midfielder.

Such preparation before the World Cup is very important. Because at the Mundial, the opponents are strong, the pace of the game is high, and every mistake costs dearly. Control matches against teams like Canada and the Netherlands allowed the players to feel the international tempo, make decisions under pressure, and strengthen tactical discipline.

Akmal Mozgovoy also noted that it is difficult to express his emotions in words. He said that he had been watching the great players who played in the World Cup on TV since he was a child, and now he has the opportunity to face them on the pitch.

“Words are not enough to express the feelings. Since we were young, we have been watching great football players on TV. God willing, now we will play against them,” he said.

These words show how important the Mundial is for every Uzbek football player. Reaching the stage dreamed of in childhood, playing against the best players in the world, and stepping onto the pitch on behalf of the whole country is a huge responsibility and great pride.

Mozgovoy also specifically emphasized that the support of the fans gives the team extra strength. He said that the national team feels the love and trust of the fans both in the USA and in Uzbekistan.

“Many people support us both in the USA and in Uzbekistan. I think this will be an extra help,” said the player.

In big tournaments, the trust of fans is a very important factor for players. Especially for a team participating in the World Cup for the first time, every prayer, every support, and every warm word gives mental strength. Although the national team plays with eleven players on the pitch, the trust of the whole nation stands behind them.

The midfielder also spoke about his personal goals. He emphasized that he has a desire to play more and show himself based on the opportunity. However, team success should come before personal results.

“My goal is to play more and show myself based on the opportunity. Team position comes first. The team should show a positive result, get out of the group, and do its best,” said Mozgovoy.

This approach indicates a healthy atmosphere within the national team. Individual skill is important at the World Cup, but team unity, discipline, and a common goal are even more important. Uzbekistan will play against strong opponents in the group stage, and each player acting for the benefit of the team will be of decisive importance.

At the end of the interview, Mozgovoy expressed his gratitude to the fans and asked them to support them until the end. He emphasized that the national team feels this trust.

“Thank you very much to everyone. We ask you to support us until the end. We are feeling it,” he said.

The historic Mundial is on the verge of starting for the Uzbekistan national team. The players are ready, the fans are waiting, and the whole country is united around one dream. Now all attention is focused on the pitch.

Akmal Mozgovoy's words show that there is confidence, excitement, and great responsibility in the team. For the “White Wolves”, every minute in this tournament will be important. Fans expect only one thing from the team: to fight until the end, to play with heart, and to defend the honor of Uzbekistan worthily.