Ibrahimović gives a unique response to the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

·50·Sport
Ibrahimović gives a unique response to the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

Former Swedish national team striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has once again captured fans' attention with his unique style. Zlatan responded to the long-standing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate with his trademark humor, confidence, and charisma.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ibrahimović was asked about Messi and Ronaldo. The conversation touched upon both players participating in their sixth World Cup.

When asked, “Do you know them?”, Zlatan replied with his characteristic calm.

“Yes, one of them, Messi. I played with him at Barcelona,” Ibrahimović said.

As is known, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lionel Messi played together at Barcelona from 2009 to 2010. Although the Swedish striker's time in Catalonia was short, he is one of the players who witnessed Messi's potential on the pitch firsthand.

During the interview, the most interesting question was asked: “Who is the best?”

Ibrahimović initially approached this question seriously. In his opinion, the debate about players of Messi and Ronaldo's level is eternal. One week people favor one, the next week the other. However, Zlatan believes that Messi solidified his position in this debate by winning the last World Cup.

“At this level, people discuss one today and another tomorrow. But after Messi won the last World Cup, he raised the bar and put an end to this discussion,” he said.

This answer was unexpected for many, as Ibrahimović usually likes to jokingly refer to himself as one of the biggest figures in football. Therefore, the host noted that this was not the answer expected from Zlatan.

Then Ibrahimović unleashed his famous style. When asked to give the “real Zlatan” answer, the situation became even more interesting.

“You ask who is better: Messi or Ronaldo? I say Zlatan,” said the Swedish football legend.

This answer drew laughter and applause in the studio. Zlatan has been famous throughout his career not only for his goals but also for his self-confidence, bold statements, and memorable humor.

Ibrahimović's remark was, of course, made in a humorous spirit. But it carries the great charisma typical of Zlatan. He acknowledges the greatness of Messi and Ronaldo while never forgetting to present himself as a unique figure in football history.

The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues among football fans. After Messi won the World Cup, many began calling him the greatest player in history. Ronaldo's supporters, however, point to the Portuguese star's records, goals, and successes in various leagues.

Zlatan put a unique spin on this debate: he first acknowledged Messi's World Cup victory, then made everyone laugh with his typical “the best is Zlatan” response.

Ibrahimović's place in football is also special. He played for clubs like Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, PSG, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy, leaving his mark almost everywhere. His career has been full of goals, trophies, and unforgettable quotes.

That is why every interview with Zlatan is interesting for fans. Even though he has left the pitch, he still has a say in football discussions. Instead of giving a simple answer, he always speaks in his own style, with a bit of humor, a bit of confidence, and a bit of provocation.

This time was no different. Zlatan Ibrahimović added another memorable phrase to the eternal debate about Messi and Ronaldo. Debates about who is the greatest in football will continue, but for Zlatan, the answer is always ready: “Zlatan”.

Zlatan IbrahimovićLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoBarcelonaJimmy Kimmel
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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