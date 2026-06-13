Barcelona threatens to sue Florentino Perez

·25·Sport
Barcelona threatens to sue Florentino Perez

The eternal rivalry between the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has moved beyond the pitch into a full-blown legal war. Following intense battles in La Liga, the conflict between the two giants now seems set to continue in courtrooms. The management of the renowned Catalan club, Barcelona, has issued a formal and firm statement regarding taking serious measures against the president of the Madrid superclub, Florentino Perez, and dragging him to court. This was triggered by controversial and sharp accusations made publicly by the Real Madrid chief.

Recall that in May of this year, the head of the Madrid club organized a special press conference where he expressed harsh opinions regarding the Negreira case, which shook the football world.

"Referees have stolen seven league titles from us"

The investigation into former vice-president of the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees, Jose Negreira, receiving financial funds from Barcelona and allowing systemic corruption has turned into a major scandal. During that conference held on May 12, Florentino Perez openly accused the Catalans of "buying the refereeing corps and paying them for twenty years." Furthermore, Perez painfully emphasized that as a result of these illegal actions, exactly seven league titles were unfairly taken (stolen) from Real Madrid.

This turn of events caused sharp indignation in the Catalan camp. In its official statement, Barcelona assessed this speech by Perez and his subsequent interviews in the following days as completely baseless slander.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this major conflict between the El Clasico leaders and the lawsuits through the following table:

Participants in the conflict

Main accusation made

Barcelona's demand

Real Madrid's counter-move

Expected final outcome

Florentino Perez

Public slander against the club's honor

Official retraction of statements

Multi-million compensation claim

Serious civil lawsuit

FC Barcelona

Damage to business reputation

Filing a legal claim

Counter-suit regarding the Negreira case

Global reputation battle

Fight for reputation and multi-million compensation

The management of the Catalan giant claims that Florentino Perez, fully aware that these claims were false, spoke consciously with the aim of damaging and insulting Barcelona's business reputation. The club strictly demands that Perez publicly retract his words and formally apologize in front of millions of fans. If this condition is not met, the lawyers of the "Blaugrana" will immediately file a lawsuit in civil court.

Inside analysis: This war in Spanish football is not one-sided. As reported by the influential AS publication last December, Real Madrid is not backing down either. The Madrid side is preparing a massive counter-suit package, planning to claim astronomical multi-million compensation from Barcelona for the moral and material damage they suffered due to the Negreira case.

Thus, the enmity between the two great powers of La Liga has reached a new, more dangerous stage. It is certain that watching the development of this drama, which has moved from stadiums to courtrooms, will be interesting for everyone.

Follow the hottest conflicts in Spanish football, the life-or-death struggle between Florentino Perez and Barcelona, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports with us on the Zamin pages!

BarcelonaReal MadridFlorentino PérezLa LigaSpain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mourinho asks Real Madrid board to sign Mason GreenwoodMourinho asks Real Madrid board to sign Mason GreenwoodToday, 02:26Bayern Munich prepares to sign a new contract with Michael OliseBayern Munich prepares to sign a new contract with Michael OliseToday, 02:14Ibrahimović gives a unique response to the Messi vs. Ronaldo debateIbrahimović gives a unique response to the Messi vs. Ronaldo debateToday, 01:56Roberto Carlos believes in Lionel Messi's participation in the 2030 World CupRoberto Carlos believes in Lionel Messi's participation in the 2030 World CupToday, 01:36Chicago Fire working on the transfers of Robert Lewandowski and Leon GoretzkaChicago Fire working on the transfers of Robert Lewandowski and Leon GoretzkaToday, 00:31First draw of the World Cup: Canada saved in the final minutesFirst draw of the World Cup: Canada saved in the final minutesToday, 22:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team