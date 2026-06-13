Barcelona threatens to sue Florentino Perez

The eternal rivalry between the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has moved beyond the pitch into a full-blown legal war. Following intense battles in La Liga, the conflict between the two giants now seems set to continue in courtrooms. The management of the renowned Catalan club, Barcelona, has issued a formal and firm statement regarding taking serious measures against the president of the Madrid superclub, Florentino Perez, and dragging him to court. This was triggered by controversial and sharp accusations made publicly by the Real Madrid chief.

Recall that in May of this year, the head of the Madrid club organized a special press conference where he expressed harsh opinions regarding the Negreira case, which shook the football world.

"Referees have stolen seven league titles from us"

The investigation into former vice-president of the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees, Jose Negreira, receiving financial funds from Barcelona and allowing systemic corruption has turned into a major scandal. During that conference held on May 12, Florentino Perez openly accused the Catalans of "buying the refereeing corps and paying them for twenty years." Furthermore, Perez painfully emphasized that as a result of these illegal actions, exactly seven league titles were unfairly taken (stolen) from Real Madrid.

This turn of events caused sharp indignation in the Catalan camp. In its official statement, Barcelona assessed this speech by Perez and his subsequent interviews in the following days as completely baseless slander.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this major conflict between the El Clasico leaders and the lawsuits through the following table:

Participants in the conflict Main accusation made Barcelona's demand Real Madrid's counter-move Expected final outcome Florentino Perez Public slander against the club's honor Official retraction of statements Multi-million compensation claim Serious civil lawsuit FC Barcelona Damage to business reputation Filing a legal claim Counter-suit regarding the Negreira case Global reputation battle

Fight for reputation and multi-million compensation

The management of the Catalan giant claims that Florentino Perez, fully aware that these claims were false, spoke consciously with the aim of damaging and insulting Barcelona's business reputation. The club strictly demands that Perez publicly retract his words and formally apologize in front of millions of fans. If this condition is not met, the lawyers of the "Blaugrana" will immediately file a lawsuit in civil court.

Inside analysis: This war in Spanish football is not one-sided. As reported by the influential AS publication last December, Real Madrid is not backing down either. The Madrid side is preparing a massive counter-suit package, planning to claim astronomical multi-million compensation from Barcelona for the moral and material damage they suffered due to the Negreira case.

Thus, the enmity between the two great powers of La Liga has reached a new, more dangerous stage. It is certain that watching the development of this drama, which has moved from stadiums to courtrooms, will be interesting for everyone.

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