Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses doubts about his physical condition

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly dismissed concerns regarding his physical condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The legendary striker, who had a prolific season in Saudi Arabia, promised to bring great joy to the Portuguese people and achieve success in the tournament. The team finished their training at the Cidade do Futebol base before heading to the tournament in the USA. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking on behalf of the team that dominated the qualifying stage with 20 goals in six matches, Ronaldo displayed his confidence. The 41-year-old veteran striker is on the verge of making history by participating in his sixth consecutive World Cup finals alongside Lionel Messi. When asked about his physical condition, he replied: "Don't you watch the games? I am in good shape."

Speaking about Portugal being among the tournament favorites, Ronaldo remained cautious. He noted that the team has a very talented generation, but many factors, including uncontrollable situations during the game, play an important role in winning. His main goal is to finish first in the group and move forward step by step with confidence.

Admitting that the preparation process was tough, Ronaldo said that true champions are revealed when the games heat up. Portugal will begin their campaign on June 17 at the Houston Stadium in Texas against the DR Congo national team. Ronaldo, who has been involved in 30 goals for Al-Nassr, intends to continue this form for the national team.