Jaloliddin Masharipov speaks on his injury: “Everything is fine now”

Uzbekistan national team winger Jaloliddin Masharipov shared his thoughts on his injury, recovery process, and his condition ahead of the World Cup. The experienced player emphasized that the issue that has bothered him in recent days is not a cause for serious concern and that he feels much better now.

In an interview with Championat Asia, Masharipov stated that he experienced recurring pain related to a herniated disc. However, according to the player, the situation is now under control and the recovery process is progressing positively.

“The herniated disc was bothering me at that time. Everything is fine now. Thank God, it has passed,” said Masharipov.

This news is very important for national team fans. Jaloliddin Masharipov is considered one of the most experienced, technically gifted, and decisive players for the Uzbekistan national team. Especially on the eve of the World Cup, the health of every key player is of great importance to the team.

Masharipov announced that he is currently working in the gym, going through the process of restoring his physical condition and adapting his body to general workloads. He mentioned that he plans to return to full group training soon.

“God willing, I will join group training the day after tomorrow. I am currently training in the gym and going through the adaptation process. General training starts the day after tomorrow,” the winger said.

These words indicate that there is no serious risk regarding Masharipov's condition. The player's return to group training is also good news for the coaching staff, as working together is crucial for tactical preparation and team cohesion before a major tournament.

Jaloliddin Masharipov also noted that this is not a new issue for him. According to him, he has been dealing with the herniated disc for 5-6 years. The player has taken the field for the national team despite similar pains in the past.

“I have had this condition for 5-6 years. Even 3 years ago, when we played against Iran in Tashkent, I had an injection two days before the match and played,” said Masharipov.

These words show the player's sense of responsibility toward the national team. Before big games, players often have to overcome pain, fatigue, and various problems. Masharipov is well-known as an experienced player who has gone through such trials and played for the benefit of the national team.

Of course, caution is also very important in such a situation. In a major competition like the World Cup, a player must be fully prepared. Therefore, it is the right decision for Masharipov to work individually in the gym at this stage and gradually join the group.

The player reiterated that he feels good. He said that the necessary treatments were carried out, injections were taken, and most importantly, the situation has changed for the better.

“Thank God, it's good now. It bothers me once in a while. Those who have this condition know. We got the injections, that's the most important thing. Everything is fine, God willing,” he said.

Masharipov's words are naturally reassuring for the fans. He is a vital player not only for his activity on the wing but also for his experience, ball control, and involvement in organizing attacks. His health expands Uzbekistan's attacking options.

The winger is confident that he will make the final 26-man squad. He believes that, God willing, he will secure his place in the team going to the World Cup.

“God willing, I think I should be in the 26-man squad,” said Masharipov.

The Uzbekistan national team is preparing to participate in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history. In such a situation, the physical and mental state of each player is of particular importance. Experienced players like Masharipov play a major role in maintaining team spirit and composure in crucial moments.

Fans want one thing: for all key players to be healthy and represent Uzbekistan worthily at the World Cup. Masharipov's words that “everything is fine now” are a positive signal in this regard.

Now the main task is to properly complete the recovery process, join group training, and reach the World Cup in peak condition. Jaloliddin Masharipov's experience, skill, and leadership qualities can be very useful for the “White Wolves” in the major tournament.