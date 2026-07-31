AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Passes Away at Age 66

·48·Sport
AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Passes Away at Age 66

World football has suffered a heavy loss: Franco Baresi, the legendary defender of AC Milan and the Italy national team, has passed away at the age of 66. According to Goal.com, the football world is paying tribute to the memory of the player who left a bright mark throughout his career, sending condolences from all over the world. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Playing as a center-back, Baresi is recognized as one of the greatest defenders in sports history. He spent his entire professional career exclusively with AC Milan, becoming a true symbol of the club's dominance. Following his passing, former teammates, rival clubs, and international football organizations expressed their deep sorrow.

Memory of the legendary player

Dino Zoff, former goalkeeper of the Italy national team, remembering his legendary compatriot, emphasized Baresi's immense impact both on and off the pitch. According to him, this is a heavy loss not only for the family and fans, but for all of Italian sport.

Real Madrid also sent their condolences to Baresi's family and AC Milan. The Spanish giants recalled the legendary European matches against Franco Baresi during the Arrigo Sacchi era. In particular, it was highlighted that in 1989 and 1990, AC Milan defeated Real Madrid on their way to winning the trophy, with Baresi captaining the team to a massive 5-0 victory over the Spanish club.

International recognition and condolences

UEFA also paid tribute to the immaculate defender, acknowledging his rich career. Baresi was a three-time European Cup winner, a two-time UEFA Super Cup winner, and made 81 appearances for the Italy national team.

Other Italian clubs also united in remembering the late legend. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Massimiliano Allegri sent their deepest condolences to Baresi's family. Monza also expressed their sorrow, describing Baresi as a global football icon who is an absolute role model for future generations.

Franco BaresiAC MilanItalyFootballSerie A
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