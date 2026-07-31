Cannavaro returns to Tashkent: What signal did he send to coaches? (video)

Fabio Cannavaro, the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, is back in Tashkent. The Italian specialist took part in the next conference organized within the framework of the "Talented Coaches Project" and met with local coaches on the same pitch.

This visit was not just a protocol event. The views expressed at the conference showed that in Uzbek football, the main focus is placed not only on the results of the national team, but also on training a new generation of coaches.

Ermatov addressed an important message to the coaches

Speaking at the conference, Ravshan Ermatov, the First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association, emphasized that great attention is paid to the development of football in the country at the state level.

According to him, nine presidential decrees related to the football sector have been adopted over the past seven years. Ermatov assessed this figure as an expression of high attention to football infrastructure, the coach training system, and the support of young talents.

He noted that specialists indifferent to the fate of the country's football gathered at the conference, and wished the participants success in nurturing young players and taking national football to a new level.

Ravshan Ermatov currently serves as the First Vice-President of the UFA and participates in the association's efforts to develop football technologies and the coaching system.

Why is Cannavaro's participation important?

Fabio Cannavaro addressed the conference participants as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team. The participation of the Italian specialist in such a meeting with local coaches is important from the standpoint of strengthening the connection between the national team and regional football schools.

Cannavaro currently manages the Uzbekistan national team. He has previously emphasized that in player selection, his coaching staff focuses on preparation, physical condition, and performance on the pitch rather than age.

This approach sends a clear signal to coaches working with youth: finding a talented player is not enough. It is also necessary to prepare him at a high physical, tactical, and psychological level.

Cannavaro's participation in the conference allowed local coaches to directly hear the views of a World Cup winner and a specialist with international experience.

Odil Ahmedov also spoke before the coaches

UFA Vice-President Odil Ahmedov also took part in the event and addressed the conference participants.

At previous "Talented Coaches" conferences, Ahmedov called this project important for Uzbek football and emphasized that new football stars will be discovered precisely by knowledgeable and modern-thinking coaches.

The participation of the former national team captain in this process shows that the project does not consist solely of theoretical lectures. It combines the experience of former players who know the big football environment well, current coaches, and industry leaders.

What does the project teach coaches?

The following issues were discussed at previous conferences of the "Talented Coaches" project:

forming a playing philosophy suitable for Uzbek football;

training players based on a long-term plan;

proper psychological guidance for youth;

the importance of dietetics in modern football;

analysis of matches and training sessions;

the use of digital technologies in academies.

Within the framework of the project, coaches working in children's football, professional clubs, and regional academies exchange experiences. Previous conferences were attended by children's football and club coaches from all regions of the country.

This system intends to train a coach not just as a specialist who conducts training sessions, but as a person who manages the long-term development of a player.

Main focus is now shifting to coach quality

In Uzbekistan, infrastructure for football academies, pitches, and national teams has expanded in recent years. However, any modern pitch and base will not yield the expected results without a knowledgeable coach working there.

Therefore, the "Talented Coaches" project can become one of the most important links in football reforms.

The future of a young player often depends on the coach who spotted him first and guided him correctly. Incorrect workload or inattention can destroy a talent, while the right system turns an ordinary boy into a professional footballer.

What does Cannavaro expect from local coaches?

Based on Cannavaro's previous statements, to secure a path to the national team, players must convince the coaching staff with their play. He stated that in selecting candidates for the national team, he pays attention to a player's labor in training, physical fitness, and attitude toward competition.

Consequently, regional and club coaches face several important tasks:

early talent identification;

timely correction of technical flaws;

proper physical development of the player;

psychologically preparing him for the pressure of big football;

forming discipline and a professional attitude.

Cannavaro receives ready-made players for the national team. And the foundation of this preparation is laid in children's and club football.

Main conclusion

Fabio Cannavaro's return to Tashkent and participation in the "Talented Coaches" conference showed that a new approach is taking shape in Uzbek football.

Ravshan Ermatov highlighted the state attention directed toward football and the adopted decrees. Odil Ahmedov emphasized the role of coaches in discovering new football stars. And Cannavaro's participation created an important opportunity for direct dialogue between local coaches and the national team.

The next big result in Uzbek football will not come solely through famous players or foreign specialists. Its foundation will be built by knowledgeable, demanding, and modern coaches working with youth in the regions every day.

Now the main question is — how quickly will the knowledge gained at these conferences turn into practical results on the football pitches?