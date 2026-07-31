«From another planet»: City praises Abdukodir Husanov again (video)

·119·Sport
«From another planet»: City praises Abdukodir Husanov again (video)

Manchester City’s official page Abdukodir Husanovhas given a humorous yet very high praise to his physical abilities. The club's brief comment once again highlighted which characteristic of the Uzbek defender is receiving special recognition in England.

«If you put him through an endurance test, you will believe this guy is from another planet.»

At first glance, this seems like a simple joke. But behind it lies one of Husanov’s most crucial advantages at City — his ability to maintain high speed for a long time, stay tireless in duels, and fight until the very last minute.

Behind the joke lies serious recognition

The description of Husanov as being «from another planet» might just be another interesting phrase on the club’s social media. However, the official Manchester City website has also repeatedly highlighted his speed, strong physical conditioning, and uncompromising defensive style.

The club describes Husanov as:

  • extraordinarily fast;

  • physically powerful;

  • approaching every duel with great enthusiasm;

  • anticipating opponent attacks;

  • a defender who plays with full commitment.

In particular, his pace has become a vital weapon for City’s defense. The club's official website evaluated Husanov's speed as a level of velocity in the defensive line that hadn't been seen since Kyle Walker left the team.

Why is Husanov’s endurance important?

A modern center-back is not limited to just standing near the penalty box and clearing the ball. He must play in a high defensive line, chase down fast forwards, and cover a large distance in a short time after losing possession.

Husanov’s physical attributes allow him to:

  • stop opponent counter-attacks;

  • pursue wingers breaking out wide;

  • quickly recover his position after a high press;

  • maintain speed even at the end of a match;

  • prevail in duels against strong forwards.

Therefore, the club's humorous comment isn't just about endurance. It embodies Husanov’s entire playing style: speed, power, discipline, and fighting until the end.

How did he conquer the fans?

The Uzbek footballer quickly became one of the favorite players among the Etihad faithful. Manchester City noted that his passionate and high-energy defensive style has won great acclaim among supporters.

Husanov was named the club's best player for the months of January and March in 2026. In March, he outperformed Rodri and Jérémy Doku to win the fans' vote convincingly.

These recognitions show that his popularity is not only tied to the support of Uzbek fans. English supporters also appreciate his:

  • fierce fighting for the ball;

  • quick recovery after making a mistake;

  • refusal to back down in dangerous situations;

  • dedication of all his energy for the benefit of the team.

How has his status at City grown?

After moving from Lens to Manchester City in January 2025, Husanov initially went through an adaptation phase. But later, he became one of the most reliable players in the team's defense.

In the 2025/26 season, he played in 37 matches across all competitions, logging 2,817 minutes. The club highlighted his strong second half of the season, his speed, and his fearless play.

By the time his new contract was signed, Husanov had played a total of 47 matches for City. His contract was extended until 2031, and the club rated the Uzbek defender as one of the most promising young players in the Premier League.

What is expected of him now?

Husanov's physical capabilities have already won the acclaim of the club and fans. Now, his task in the next phase is to combine speed and power with tactical maturity.

He is expected to grow further in the following aspects:

  • handling the ball;

  • initiating attacks via the first pass;

  • commanding the defensive line;

  • positional awareness;

  • maintaining consistency in important matches.

The best years of the 22-year-old defender are still ahead. Manchester City keeping him until 2031 also shows that the club views Husanov not just for current results, but as one of their main defenders for the future.

Main conclusion

The humorous description «from another planet» concisely and powerfully expresses the reputation Husanov has built at Manchester City.

His speed, endurance, and uncompromising nature earned him the constant recognition first from fans and then from the club's official pages. Now the main question is: can Husanov combine these physical advantages with an even higher tactical level and become a long-term leader of City's defense?

In your opinion, what is Husanov’s greatest strength — speed, endurance, or character? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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