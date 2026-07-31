Rodri Transfer: City Informs Real Madrid of Asking Price

Real Madrid is in active negotiations regarding the transfer of midfielder Manchester Cityboth clubs have begun direct discussions regarding the contract terms. This was reported by the reputable publication Sky Sports.

Demands of the Citizens and Real's Proposal

According to journalist Patrick Berger, the English powerhouse is demanding 75 million euros for the 30-year-old Spanish player. Meanwhile, the Madrid club has indicated they are willing to pay just over 50 million euros. However, it remains unclear whether City's asking price is satisfactory for Los Blancos. Negotiations are ongoing.

Notably, the reputable Transfermarkt portal estimates Rodri's current market value at 110 million eurosNevertheless,Manchester Cityis asking for a slightly lower sum. This is likely related to the player's recent severe knee injury and subsequent surgery. Rodri is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Rodri Only Wants Real Madrid

Rodri himself intends to continue his career specifically at Real Madrid. This desire is expected to play a crucial role in the transfer negotiations. He has already managed to reject an official offer from French club PSG.

The player's current contract withManchester Cityexpires in the summer of next year, specifically in 2027. Although negotiations between Manchester City and Rodri regarding a contract extension have been ongoing, no new deal has been signed yet.

Rodri is the captain of the Spain national team. He became a two-time champion, conquering Europe in 2024 and the World in 2026. Additionally, Rodri is the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Securing his signature would be a strategic step for the Madrid club to further strengthen their midfield.