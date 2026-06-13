Elliot Anderson expected to become a Manchester City player in the coming days

With the opening of the summer transfer window in European football, the intense competition between major clubs has reached its peak. In particular, Manchester City, who have dominated the Premier League, have begun an aggressive campaign to further strengthen their squad. According to one of the prestigious sports publications, Daily Mail Sport , the 'Cityzens' are very close to signing talented Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. Unless there are unexpected twists in the negotiations, this transfer will be officially announced this month.

The rising star of English football is expected to hone his skills under Pep Guardiola soon, and this news has delighted Manchester City fans.

Marinakis agrees, transfer fee — 120 million euros!

Another famous source, Telegraph Football , reports that negotiations between the two English clubs are in the final stages. Most importantly, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelis Marinakis has given the final green light to sell the 23-year-old, who is one of the team's key pillars.

The financial details of the upcoming contract are truly staggering, with the transfer fee expected to be approximately 120 million euros . If this deal is successfully completed, it will go down in football history as one of the most expensive and sensational signings of the current summer transfer market.

You can get acquainted with Elliot Anderson's performance last season and the details of his move to Manchester City through the analytical table below:

Player's age and position Last season's performance (2025/26) Goals and assists Estimated transfer fee Person who authorized medical Published sources 23 years old, Midfielder 50 official matches (In all competitions) 4 goals

5 assists 120 million euros Thomas Tuchel

(England head coach) Daily Mail Sport

Telegraph Football

Green light and medical from Thomas Tuchel

According to insiders, Elliot Anderson is preparing to undergo his initial medical for his new team this week. Notably, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has officially allowed players in the national team camp to participate in such important club transfer processes and undergo medicals. This is helping to accelerate the transfer.

Expert commentary: The physically strong and tactically well-developed 23-year-old midfielder showed consistent performance in the 2025/26 season and was recognized as one of England's most promising players. His vision and skill in organizing attacks fit perfectly into Enzo Maresca's tactical scheme at Manchester City.

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