After Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo also wants to leave Liverpool

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After Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo also wants to leave Liverpool

Following the early termination of Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool, forward Cody Gakpo has also expressed his desire to leave Merseyside. After a difficult season at Anfield, the Dutch international has informed the club's management that he wants to leave during the summer transfer window. This decision could be an unexpected financial blow for his former club, PSV. This is reported by Goal.com .

The difficult atmosphere at the club is said to be due to the passing of his teammate Diogo Jota in the summer of 2025. This tragedy negatively affected the mental state of the entire team. On the pitch, results declined, leading the management to dismiss Arne Slot. While Tottenham and other giants were interested in him, Andoni Iraola has taken charge of the team.

Currently, Tottenham is seen as the main contender for Cody Gakpo, but Newcastle United is also closely monitoring the situation. As a result of chain reactions in the transfer market, Bayern Munich has also joined the race for the Dutch forward. The Munich side had previously targeted Anthony Gordon, but he moved to Barcelona.

Bayern was currently in negotiations for PSV member Ismael Saibari. If the German champions shift their focus to Gakpo, the Saibari transfer, which was expected to bring record revenue for PSV, could collapse. Having already signed former Merseyside star Luis Díaz, Bayern now wants to further strengthen its attacking line with Gakpo.

LiverpoolCody GakpoTransfersBayern MunichPremier League
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