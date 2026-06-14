Ralf Rangnick rejects Milan offer and extends contract with Austria

Ralf Rangnick has put an end to all speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract with the Austrian national team. Despite serious interest from the Italian club AC Milan, the experienced manager has decided to continue leading the national team beyond the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

For the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), this agreement was unexpected and significant news. According to the new deal, Rangnick will remain in his position until at least the end of 2027. If Austria qualifies for the Euro 2028 tournament, the contract will be automatically extended until the end of the competition. This decision came as a blow to the AC Milan management, who had planned to start a new project at the San Siro.

The former Manchester United manager met with Milan officials in Vienna at the end of May. However, Rangnick preferred stability with the national team over a return to Serie A. During the negotiations, the coach set conditions not only regarding salary but also for improving the professional working environment and forming a specialized technical staff, which the federation accepted.

Since taking charge of the team in 2022, Rangnick has fundamentally transformed Austrian football. Despite the defeat to Turkey at Euro 2024, his statistics are impressive: 27 wins and 8 draws in 45 matches. His average of 1.98 points per game is the best record among Austrian coaches since 1945.

Currently, the Austrian national team is unbeaten in 14 consecutive home matches. This is a national record and indicates the high morale of the team ahead of the World Cup in North America.