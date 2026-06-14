Brazil lets victory slip away against Morocco

The national teams of Brazil and Morocco faced off in Group C of the FIFA 2026 World Cup group stage. In an exciting and intense match, the teams shared the points. Morocco opened the scoring first: Ismael Saibari found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Brazil equalized in the 32nd minute through a goal by Vinícius Júnior.

Throughout the match, Brazil dominated possession with 54 percent, while Morocco held 46 percent. Despite this, Morocco appeared more active in terms of shots, recording 13 total attempts compared to Brazil's 8. In shots on target, Brazil recorded 5 and Morocco 4.

In terms of passing, Brazil completed 499 passes with 87 percent accuracy. Morocco made 473 passes with an 88 percent accuracy rate. The battle was also fierce in terms of fouls: Brazil committed 16 fouls, while Morocco committed 14. Brazil received 2 yellow cards, while Morocco finished the game without any bookings.

Brazil was much more active in corner kicks with 6, while Morocco recorded 2. Regarding offsides, Morocco was caught once, while no offsides were recorded for Brazil. Following this result, Morocco and Brazil have each collected 1 point in Group C, with Morocco currently sitting in first place and Brazil in second.