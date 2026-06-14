Scotland national team wins against Haiti in the opening round

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Scotland national team wins against Haiti in the opening round

Intense competition continues at the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on the green pitches across the ocean. As a friendly and vibrant football atmosphere prevails, the first round of Group C matches has concluded, revealing the initial leaders of the quartet. In a match held at the magnificent Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the European representative, the Scotland national team, faced off against the Haiti national team from the North American continent.

In this clash where points were as vital as air and water, the Scottish masters of the leather ball secured a crucial narrow victory.

The lone winning goal from John McGinn

The match began as expected, with relentless attacks and intense struggles from both sides. In the 28th minute of the first half, Scotland's experienced midfielder John McGinn accurately targeted the opponent's goal, bringing joy to the thousands of European fans gathered at the stadium.

Despite the efforts of Haitian players to equalize in the remaining minutes, the Scottish defensive line and goalkeeper acted reliably to keep a clean sheet. Thus, the 1-0 victory earned Scotland their first three points.

You can familiarize yourself with the results of the Group C first-round matches and the current standings in the tournament table through the following analytical table:

Group stage and round

Teams

Official score

Goalscorer and minute

Stadium

Current group leader

Group C, Round 1

Haiti — Scotland

0 : 1

John McGinn (28th minute)

Gillette Stadium


(Foxborough)

Scotland


(with 3 points)

Group C, Round 1

Brazil — Morocco

1 : 1

Surprise in Group C: Brazil drops points

Recall that a true surprise result was recorded in the opening match of this group. One of the tournament favorites, the Brazil national team managed by Carlo Ancelotti, played against the African representative Morocco, ending in a 1-1 draw and losing valuable points.

Due to this result, Scotland, having defeated Haiti, became the sole leader of Group C after the first round with 3 points. Even more interesting and dramatic matches await the fans.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, the fate of national teams, match analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

ScotlandHaitiJohn McGinnFoxboroughGillette Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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