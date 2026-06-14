Brazil national team draws with Morocco in the first round

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Brazil national team draws with Morocco in the first round

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the magnificent stadiums across the Americas, began delivering surprises and genuine drama from the very first days. One of the tournament favorites, the five-time world champions led by Carlo Ancelotti — the Brazil national team — faced one of the African continent's most dangerous and intense representatives, Morocco, in their Group C opener. In a match that provided aesthetic pleasure for fans, the sides were evenly matched, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Although the 'Pentacampeões' aimed to start the tournament with a big win, the Moroccan players showed true resilience on the pitch.

First-half goals and the brilliance of Vinícius

From the start, the Moroccans showed no fear of their opponent's reputation, launching active attacks. In the 21st minute, capitalizing on a mistake in the Brazilian defense, Brahim Díaz set up his teammate Ismael Saibari in a favorable position, and Saibari scored with a precise strike to put Morocco ahead — 0-1.

After such an unexpected blow, Ancelotti's men pushed forward with great intensity. As a result, in the 32nd minute, Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior scored a signature elegant goal to restore parity — 1-1.

You can familiarize yourself with the lineups and match details of Brazil and Morocco through the official report below:

Tournament and match status

Teams

Final score

Goals and minutes

Bookings (Yellow card)

Next match in the group

2026 World Cup. Group C, Matchday 1

Brazil — Morocco

1 : 1

Saibari (21st minute, 0:1)


Vinícius (32nd minute, 1:1)

Casemiro (37), Ibañez (43)

Haiti — Scotland

Starting lineups:

  • Brazil: Alisson, Marquinhos, Magalhães, Ibañez (Danilo, 46), Douglas Santos, Casemiro (Fabinho, 46), Guimarães (Danilo Santos, 80), Raphinha, Paquetá (Cunha, 61), Vinícius, Tetê (Luiz Henrique, 62).

  • Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Diop, Riad, Ounahi, El Khannouss, El Azzouzi, Bouaddi, Saibari (Rahimi, 89), Díaz (Talbi, 65).

Tactical battles and group situation

In the second half, Carlo Ancelotti made several substitutions to change the pace of the game, bringing on experienced players like Danilo, Fabinho, and Cunha. However, the Moroccan coach also bolstered his defense by introducing Talbi and Rahimi, keeping Yassine Bounou's goal safe. Brazil's Casemiro (37) and Ibañez (43) were shown yellow cards for fouls.

Thus, both giants began the tournament with one point each. In the second match of this quartet, the Scotland national team defeated Haiti 1-0.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, the future of the 'Pentacampeões', match analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

BrazilMoroccoCarlo AncelottiVinícius JúniorIsmael Saibari
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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