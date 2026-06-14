Morocco head coach makes statement after draw with Brazil

·29·Sport
Morocco head coach makes statement after draw with Brazil

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on the green pitches across the ocean, has been the center of attention for millions of fans from the very first days due to its unexpected and intense matches. In the first round of Group C, Morocco, one of the most disciplined and dangerous teams from the African continent, faced the kings of world football, Brazil, and signed off on a hard-fought 1:1 draw. As the world admires the resilience of the Moroccans, head coach Mohamed Ouabi attended a press conference to share his thoughts on this historic encounter.

Famous local Globo publication reports that despite the draw, the African coach noted that his players fought only for victory on the pitch.

“The boys are disappointed because we only wanted to win”

Speaking about the mental state and performance of his players after the tough match against a world giant, the Morocco head coach said:

“We played a very high-quality and meaningful game. To be honest, our goal was to take three points in this match, but football sometimes produces unexpected results. After the match, I talked to the boys in the dressing room and felt that they were a bit disappointed and their spirits were down. This is natural because my players went onto the pitch with the sole desire to win.

We need to be ideally prepared for the important match against Scotland in the next round. Therefore, we will continue to work tirelessly on our mistakes by deeply analyzing what we lacked in today's match.”

You can familiarize yourself with the initial indicators of the Moroccan national team in the 2026 World Cup group stage and the schedule of upcoming matches through the following special analytical table:

National team coach

First round opponent and score

Official source cited

Reason for the second-half decline

Next opponent and playing style

Team's main goal

Mohamed Ouabi


(Morocco)

Brazil


(1:1, hard-fought draw)

Globo publication

Overseas uncomfortable hot weather

Scotland


(Different style from Brazil)

In the next match Get 3 points

Weather discomfort and upcoming test against Scotland

Experienced specialist Mohamed Ouabi also explained the decrease in the pace of the game in the second half from both tactical and natural perspectives.

“By the second half, the tempo and intensity on the pitch dropped a bit. This is a natural situation in football, especially in such extremely hot weather conditions as today, it is no secret that players get tired quickly. In the next match, God willing, we hope to secure the long-awaited three points. Our next opponent, the Scots, play a completely different style of football, unique and distinct from the Brazilian team. We know this well and have already started the preparation plan against them,” the Morocco coach concluded.

Recall that in the second round of Group C, the Moroccan national team will face Scotland on June 20, and in the final third round of the group stage, they will compete against Haiti on June 25.

Follow the hottest matches of the World Cup, the interesting journey of African representatives in the tournament, match analysis, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on the Zamin page!

MoroccoBrazilMohamed OuabiGloboScotland
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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