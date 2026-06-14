Barcelona sends official offer to PSG for Bradley Barcola

·145·Sport
Barcelona sends official offer to PSG for Bradley Barcola

The transfer window on European pitches is heating up, and the competition between grand clubs is intensifying. Recently, Barcelona has once again become a key protagonist in the summer transfer market. According to the latest reports from reputable sports media, the 'Blaugrana' are seriously planning to sign talented young winger Bradley Barcola, who has caught everyone's attention with his brilliant and explosive performances for the reigning French champions, PSG.

The Catalans have not only expressed interest but have already taken the first official step to complete this move.

PSG rejects €50 million mega-offer

Insiders report that the Barcelona board has submitted an initial official financial offer of €50 million to the Parisian club for the talented French player. However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club's officials firmly rejected this option. It appears that the Parisian giant is not willing to let go of its promising star easily for such a sum and values his transfer fee much higher.

Through the following special analytical table, you can get acquainted with Bradley Barcola's success last season and the leaders of the final French league standings:

Transfer target

Player's position

Initial official offer amount

PSG management's decision

Ligue 1 Champion (Last season)

Other teams in the top four

Bradley Barcola

Young winger


(Forward)

€50 million

Rejected the offer


(Blocked the transfer)

PSG (Paris)


(Together with Barcola)

2nd place: Lens


3rd place: Lille


4th place: Lyon

Will the French champion head to Catalonia?

It is worth noting that the past season was very successful and trophy-laden for Bradley Barcola. Together with PSG, the talented player won the gold medals of the French top division, Ligue 1, and celebrated the national championship. In the final standings of that domestic league, the teams following the Parisian club were Lens (second place), Lille (third place), and Lyon (fourth place), respectively. It must be admitted that in such a competitive environment, Barcola stood out with his performances, which is why he caught the eye of Barcelona scouts.

It is currently unknown what the Catalan club's next step will be, but the Spaniards do not intend to give up the fight for Barcola easily. Perhaps in the coming days, an updated and more attractive offer from Barcelona will land on PSG's desk.

Follow the hottest transfers in European football, secret negotiations between Barcelona and PSG, star moves, and the most reliable, exclusive news from the world of sports with us on Zamin!

BarcelonaPSGBradley BarcolaNasser Al-KhelaifiLigue 1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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