Real Madrid Plan Loan Move for Franco Mastantuono to Serie A

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Real Madrid Plan Loan Move for Franco Mastantuono to Serie A

Real Madrid are exploring options to temporarily loan out young talent Franco Mastantuono in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Goal.com, following a difficult debut season in the Spanish capital, both parties have agreed that a temporary move is the best path for the player's development, reports Goal .com.

During a meeting between the club and the player's representatives, it was emphasized that the 18-year-old Argentine prospect needs consistent playing time in Europe. During his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, he struggled to secure enough minutes on the pitch and cement his place in the starting XI. This coming August is expected to be a decisive period in determining the player's immediate future.

Italian League Seen as the Primary Destination

Although initial discussions touched upon a potential return to the player's former club River Plate, the Madrid hierarchy quickly dismissed the idea. The club firmly insisted that the Argentine must continue his career on the European continent and pursue his adaptation process there. Furthermore, a transfer option to the English Premier League was entirely ruled out.

The player holding an Italian passport makes the Serie A option even more appealing compared to other suitors. It is reported that leading Italian clubs are currently monitoring the situation closely.

Transfer Market and Key Conditions

According to reports from Marca, Fiorentina have already made official contact with Real Madrid. Additionally, Napoli and AC Milan are showing interest in the young midfielder's services and keeping a close eye on the situation.

For Madrid, the most crucial demand in the upcoming loan deal is that the new club must guarantee Mastantuono will be deployed in his preferred central attacking midfielder (number 10) role. Due to tactical adjustments during his debut season in Spain, he was often forced to operate on the right wing rather than his customary central zone. Real Madrid are determined to prevent such positional mismatches from recurring in the future.

Real MadridFranco MastantuonoSerie ATransfersLa Liga
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