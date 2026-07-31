Nelly Las at Chelsea: From Boxing Girl to New Star

According to The Athletic, Nelly Las, one of the most promising young talents in English women's football, is set to continue her career at Chelsea. Turning just 18, the versatile winger became the London club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window and will play alongside legendary Lucy Bronze, whom she has idolized since childhood. This transfer is seen as an important step for the young talent on the path to both team and personal growth, reports Goal.com reports .

A year ago, in an interview with the media, Nelly Las openly stated her goal to emulate Lucy Bronze and even achieve better results. Now, this grand ambition has become a reality: at the Cobham training ground, she can train and gain experience alongside not only her idol, but also world-class Australian right-back Ellie Carpenter. Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor and her coaching staff decided to invite Las to the team precisely because they highly rated her potential.

Sonia Bompastor's Trust and the Player's Roots

Having made a name for herself by managing the Lyon academy and leading the senior team to eight European titles, Sonia Bompastor knows the secrets of working with young players. At a time when Chelsea is trying to restore its status after the toughest season in the last seven years, the coaching staff's choice of Nelly Las is explained by her unique character and hard work. The player, whose birth name is Lasova, has roots tracing back to Slovakia. Her mother Paula moved to England with her children in 2006, and Las grew up developing a love for football in the Leicester area.

Kicking the ball around with her brothers from a young age, Las initially played alongside boys in the Beaumont Park team. Despite joining the Leicester club at age 13, with her mother's support and wise advice, she initially preferred to stay at a smaller club for her development. Later returning to the Leicester squad, she had a brilliant season with the senior team at just 16 and faced her then-idol Lucy Bronze on the pitch in a match against Chelsea.

Incessant Hard Work and Success on the International Stage

On the path to becoming a professional footballer, Nelly Las overcame many hardships. Working out in gyms, lifting heavy weights, and undertaking individual training sessions with personal coaches brought relentless athleticism and flawless technical qualities to her game. These traits helped her become a key player for the Leicester U-21 team at just 15 and progress successfully through the English youth national teams.

She has been honorably defending the honor of her homeland on the international stage. In particular, Las played an important role in the England girls' national team that reached the final of the U-17 European Championship in 2024 and participated in the World Cup semi-finals that same year. She has also been representing the U-19 and U-20 national teams, eyeing future World Cups.