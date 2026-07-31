86-year-old woman found locked inside her home in Tashkent

Videos widely discussed on social media showed an 86-year-old resident of Tashkent's Mirzo Ulugbek district left alone in her home, locked from the outside for several days. The National Agency for Social Protection and the General Prosecutor's Office issued official responses regarding the incident.

As it turned out, the video was recorded by a locksmithing specialist. He had received a request stating that the door to an elderly woman's apartment in one of the multi-story buildings could not be opened.

Upon arriving at the address and opening the door, the woman, who was left alone in the apartment, stated that she had been locked in from the outside and had gone hungry for several days.

According to official data, this apartment had previously been notarized in the name of another person.

The National Agency for Social Protection announced that it has taken the situation under control. Officials visited the scene to assess the citizen's social and medical condition.

It was revealed that L. Zhuravlyova had been allocated a voucher for home-based social and domestic services starting June 11, 2026, and received services four times a week.

According to the conclusion of the district medical association, the woman was under medical supervision with a diagnosis of cognitive impairment and vascular dementia. An additional medical examination confirmed she suffers from grade 2–3 dyscirculatory encephalopathy, cognitive impairment, vascular dementia, and disseminated osteochondrosis.

According to experts, the woman's memory and thinking abilities have significantly declined, and she experienced difficulties with independent eating and daily needs. It was also noted that leaving her alone could lead to dangerous situations.

Following this, the citizen was placed in a Social Support Center by the "Inson" Social Services Center. She is currently receiving 24-hour care and medical services, and her health is reported to be stable.

The agency stated that during the investigation, employees of the district "Inson" center and the medical association failed to timely assess the deterioration of the woman's condition. In this regard, the responsible employees were relieved of their positions.