Germany defeats Curaçao 7-1

In the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, the German national team started the first round with a very convincing victory. The Group E match between Germany and Curaçao ended 7-1 in favor of the Germans.

In the match held at Houston Stadium in Houston, the German team demonstrated its attacking potential by scoring seven goals against their opponents. Curaçao managed to respond only once.

Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the 6th minute. The early goal allowed Germany to control the game and increase pressure on the opponent. However, Curaçao found a quick response. In the 21st minute, Livano Comenencia scored to level the score.

After that, Germany took full control of the initiative. In the 38th minute, Nico Schlotterbeck put his team ahead again. Near the end of the first half, Kai Havertz also put his name on the scoreboard. He scored in the 45th minute, giving Germany a 3-1 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Germans did not lower the tempo. On the contrary, they increased the pressure on the opponent's defense. In the 47th minute, Jamal Musiala scored the next goal. After his goal, the fate of the match was practically decided.

In the 68th minute, Nathaniel Brown extended the lead. In the 78th minute, Deniz Undav also took advantage of his opportunity and authored Germany's sixth goal. Kai Havertz set the final score in the 88th minute. Thus, the striker recorded a brace, and the game ended 7-1.

With this victory, Germany started the group stage with a very strong performance. The team not only secured three points but also gained a significant advantage in goal difference. Such a result could seriously affect the situation in the group in the coming rounds.

For Curaçao, this match was a difficult test. Although the team equalized in the first half, they could not withstand Germany's high tempo and individual skill. Nevertheless, the goal scored by Comenencia will remain a historic and memorable moment for Curaçao.

In the 2nd round of the group stage, Germany will face Ivory Coast. Curaçao will test their strength against Ecuador. The Germans will try to win the next match as well to make their path to the playoffs much easier.

For Curaçao, the next game is of great importance. If the team wants to continue the fight in the group, they must record a positive result in the match against Ecuador.

Germany showed in the game against Curaçao that they have come to the World Cup with serious intentions. Seven goals, the efficiency of various players, and activity in the attack gave German fans great confidence.