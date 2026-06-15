What did Nagelsmann say after the 7-1 victory over Curaçao?

·25·Sport
What did Nagelsmann say after the 7-1 victory over Curaçao?

The 2026 World Cup, hosted on North American pitches, kicked off with unexpected results and high-scoring matches from the very first days. Germany, one of the tournament favorites, began their campaign with a devastating and clinical victory. In the Group E opening match, the German 'machine' thrashed Curaçao 7-1, securing their first 3 points and taking the lead in the group.

After the match, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann gave an exclusive interview to the official FIFA website, sharing his immediate impressions and thoughts on the game.

The opponent's surprise strike and the German awakening

Although the final score was emphatic, the young and tactically astute Nagelsmann did not hide the fact that his team faced certain difficulties during the match. He noted that when the opponent unexpectedly equalized, the German players needed some time to regain their true style of play.

Julian Nagelsmann's analytical thoughts on the match:

“I must admit, after the opponent equalized, it took us a few minutes to find our rhythm again and regain control. Curaçao showed that they are not just a simple team and that they can play beautiful football. Personally, I will follow their next group stage matches with great interest and attention.”

You can familiarize yourself with the details of the 2026 World Cup match between Germany and Curaçao and the goalscorers via the special analytical center table below:

Tournament and group stage

Final official match score

Germany national team points

Goalscorers of a brace for Nagelsmann's side

Other stars who contributed to the victory

Opponent's status in the group

2026 World Cup, Group E


(Matchday 1)

7 : 1


(Germany victory)

3 points


(Group leader)

Kai Havertz


(Two goals)

• L. Nmecha, N. Schlotterbeck


• J. Musiala, Brown, D. Undav

Still in contention

“Seven goals — that's a great result!”

The Germany head coach highly praised his team's ability to capitalize on chances in the final third and their overall performance. He believes that starting such major tournaments with a psychological advantage provides a strong foundation for future games.

“I am very happy that we found the back of the net seven times, and I am satisfied with the result. Furthermore, I was pleased with the players' movements and their combination play. Starting any prestigious tournament with such a confident victory is crucial for team morale. I am glad our representatives handled this task perfectly,” the German coach concluded. For the record, Kai Havertz scored a brace, while Lukas Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Brown, and Deniz Undav each added a goal to secure the big win.

Follow the hottest World Cup action, clashes between giants, tactical plans, and the most reliable, exclusive news from the world of sports with us on Zamin!

GermanyJulian NagelsmannKai HavertzCuraçaoFIFA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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