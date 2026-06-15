Havertz Named Man of the Match Against Curaçao

·18·Sport
Havertz Named Man of the Match Against Curaçao

The 2026 World Cup, which kicked off on North American soil, is delivering a true goal-scoring spectacle to football fans from the very first days. As previously reported, in the first round of Group E, one of the tournament favorites, Germany, secured a commanding 7-1 comeback victory over Curaçao. According to the official FIFA website, the 'Man of the Match' for this high-scoring and intense encounter has been named. This honor was awarded to the experienced German forward, Kai Havertz.

A brilliant performance by the German 'machine's' top scorer

The 29-year-old skilled forward showcased his high-level talent throughout the match, managing to score two spectacular goals against the opponent. Havertz's brace served as a worthy foundation for the German 'machine's' first crushing victory in the tournament:

  • First strike: Executing the coaching staff's plan perfectly, Kai first scored from a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, sending his team into the break with composure.

  • Second strike: With the outcome of the match already decided, Havertz stepped up once again in the final minutes to slot home his second goal and one of his team's final goals of the night.

You can check the current Group E standings, the next round schedule, and information about other representatives of this group via the special sports analysis table below:

Group Status and Teams

Current Points

Upcoming Round 2 Matches

Official Match Dates

Other Strong Group Representatives

Other Goal Scorers in the Match

Germany


(Clear Leader)

3 points

Germany – Ivory Coast

June 20, 2026

Ecuador

L. Nmecha, N. Schlotterbeck, J. Musiala, Brown, D. Undav

Curaçao


(Underdog Status)

0 points

Curaçao – Ecuador

June 21, 2026

Ivory Coast

Comenencia


(Only goal for Curaçao)

Group E heats up: What awaits us next?

Following this massive victory, Julian Nagelsmann's side has become the absolute leader of Group E with 3 points and a superior goal difference. Curaçao, having conceded a record number of goals, currently sits at the bottom of the table without any points. However, nothing is lost for them yet.

In the second pairing of this group, South American representative Ecuador faced off against the intense African team, Ivory Coast. In this match, the Ivory Coast national team secured a 1-0 victory over Ecuador. Amad Diallo scored the lone goal in the 90th minute.

As a reminder, in the match against Curaçao, Lukas Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Brown, and Deniz Undav also added their names to the scoresheet with one goal each. Comenencia saved some face for Curaçao by scoring their only consolation goal. Even more intense Round 2 matches await us!

Follow the hottest World Cup action, Man of the Match awards, surprise braces, and the most reliable, exclusive sports news with us on Zamin!

Kai HavertzGermanyCuraçaoFIFAWorld Cup
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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