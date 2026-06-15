Tommy Fury defeats opponent 50 kilograms heavier

Manchester, Great Britain, once again hosted a massive and sensational boxing night. Tommy Fury, the half-brother of the famous heavyweight star Tyson Fury, who remains undefeated in the professional ring, fought his latest bout. Competing in the 'Misfits Boxing' show, organized by mega-event promoters, the younger Fury demonstrated a true masterclass to the fans despite a massive weight difference.

A huge weight difference and a fierce six-round clash

This encounter captured the attention of many sports fans due to its format and participants. At the official weigh-in, Tommy Fury's opponent, compatriot Eddie Hall, tipped the scales at 50 kilograms heavier than the younger Fury. However, such immense physical superiority proved helpless against genuine boxing technique.

This unique fight was organized in a 6-round format, with each round lasting 2 minutes. Unfortunately, Eddie Hall, the famous strongman who earned the honorary title of 'World's Strongest Man' in 2017, could not offer any serious resistance to Tommy Fury in the ring. Fury, moving quickly from the first seconds, landed accurate and powerful punches, keeping control of the fight.

You can familiarize yourself with the scorecard and future plans of this sensational bout through the official boxing analysis table below:

Host city and tournament Match format (time) Opponent's main status Famous athlete officiating Official scores recorded Fury's next potential opponent Manchester

('Misfits Boxing') 2 minutes each

(Six full rounds) Eddie Hall

(World's Strongest Man) • Tony Bellew

• Derek Chisora

• Chase DeMoor • 59-56 (for Fury)

• 58-56 (for Fury)

• 57-57 (Draw) Chase DeMoor

(Heavyweight Champion)

Famous judges and future championship plans

Notably, the officiating duties for this show-fight were performed by the most famous former stars of the boxing world. At the end of the fight, renowned ring masters Tony Bellew scored it 59-56, and Derek Chisora scored it 58-56, rightfully awarding the victory to Tommy Fury.

Interesting intrigue surrounding the fight: The third judge, Chase DeMoor, who is currently the 'Misfits Boxing' heavyweight champion, unexpectedly recorded a 57-57 draw. Experts believe the reigning champion Chase made this decision to exert psychological pressure on Tommy Fury, his potential future opponent. We may soon witness a real championship fight between these two representatives in the ring.

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