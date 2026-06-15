Four exciting matches take place today at the World Cup

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is in full swing. The next matchday features the first round of fixtures in Groups H and G.

Several interesting clashes await football fans today. Alongside well-known national teams like Spain, Belgium, Uruguay, and Iran, Cape Verde, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand will also take the pitch.

The first match of the day kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time. Spain will face Cape Verde. The Spaniards are considered favorites, but every opponent must be taken seriously at the World Cup. Cape Verde will look to make a name for themselves on the big stage and pull off an upset.

At midnight, 00:00, Belgium and Egypt will face off. This match is also generating great interest. Belgium has many experienced players, while Egypt can cause problems for any opponent with their disciplined play and quick counter-attacks.

At 03:00, Saudi Arabia will test their strength against Uruguay. The South American team is traditionally known for their fighting spirit, physical conditioning, and characteristic style of play. Saudi Arabia aims to represent Asia with honor. Speed, discipline, and counter-attacks will be crucial in this match.

The final match of the day begins at 06:00. Iran will take on New Zealand. Iran is one of the most experienced teams in Asian football. New Zealand will try to resist their opponent through physical strength, aerial duels, and organized defense.

The schedule for today's matches is as follows:

June 15/16

21:00 — Spain — Cape Verde

00:00 — Belgium — Egypt

03:00 — Saudi Arabia — Uruguay

06:00 — Iran — New Zealand

Every first-round match at the World Cup is vital for the teams. A victory at the start provides confidence for subsequent games, while a defeat complicates the situation. Therefore, all teams playing today will strive for a positive result in their opening match.

Another day full of football is beginning for the fans. The tournament is just heating up, but every match is intensifying the battle in the groups. Today's clashes are sure to further heighten the World Cup spirit.