SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has once again clearly demonstrated its leadership in the field of space technologies. According to ixbt.com, the company has successfully carried out the 90th flight of rockets belonging to the Falcon family since the beginning of 2026. This indicator is a unique result that has not yet been replicated by any other space agency or private company in the world. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

As part of the next successful mission, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off into space from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. As a result of the flight, another 24 Starlink satellites were successfully deployed into low Earth orbit. Experts confirmed that all devices are fully prepared to begin operations in their designated orbits.

A New Peak in Reusable Technology

This flight is of great importance not only in terms of numbers, but also technologically. The first stage of the rocket, numbered B1081, was used for a record-breaking 26th time. This demonstrates how effective the reusable concept is, allowing for a drastic reduction in costs and an increase in flight frequency in the aerospace industry.

After separating, the first stage successfully landed on the autonomous droneship named 'Of Course I Still Love You' in the Pacific Ocean. This complex engineering practice has become SpaceX's trademark, and its successful completion every time proves the reliability of the system once again.

Rapid Pace and Future Plans

According to statistical data, out of the 90 flights carried out during the first seven months of 2026, 89 were attributed to the reliable Falcon 9 rockets. Also, during this period, a single flight of the heavy-class Falcon Heavy rocket was successfully completed. Such a rapid pace allows the company to expand its global internet network and fulfill other commercial orders on time.

Currently, SpaceX holds a near-absolute monopoly position in the space launch market. The company's consecutive and rapid relaunch of rockets has fundamentally changed the cost of accessing space worldwide, forcing other countries and private companies to act more actively in this direction.