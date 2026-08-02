Crussis e-Full 12.11 Pro X Introduced: A 12 Thousand Euro Flagship

A unique premiere took place in the bicycle market: according to ixbt.com, Crussis has officially unveiled its new flagship electric mountain bike to the general public. Named the e-Full 12.11 Pro X, this model instantly drew attention with its advanced technologies, top-tier components, and high price tag. This two-wheeled vehicle is sparking serious interest not only among cycling enthusiasts, but also among fans of modern premium technology, as reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

The main distinguishing feature of the new model is its price. According to Ixbt.com, this flagship costs a full 12 thousand euros. This positions it among the most expensive mass-produced models in the modern consumer e-bike market. Such a high price is based on the vehicle's premium materials and cutting-edge engineering solutions.

Power and Technical Capabilities

At the center of the bike is a powerful DJI Avinox M2S electric motor, which delivers an impressive torque of up to 150 N·m in Boost mode. The battery, which forms the basis of the electrical system, has a capacity of 800 Wh. According to the manufacturer, the included 12 A fast charger can restore the battery charge up to 75 percent in just half an hour.

In terms of control and convenience, the manufacturer has also adhered to high standards. A modern OLED display is integrated into the top tube of the frame, allowing riders to monitor all essential metrics. Additionally, there are dedicated buttons on the handlebar to switch modes. Another interesting feature of the model is the presence of a USB Type-C port with a power output of up to 65 W, which makes it possible to charge a smartphone or laptop on the go.

Premium Components

The Crussis e-Full 12.11 Pro X is equipped with the most advanced components. Specifically, the vehicle features a high-end suspension system equipped with a Fox Podium Grip X2 Kashima fork and a Fox Float X Live Valve Neo Evol LV rear shock absorber. Reliable SRAM Maven Ultimate hydraulic brakes were chosen for the braking system. Unlike many modern e-MTB models, this bike features front and rear wheels of the same size.

The bicycle is supplied with FSA Gradient i30 carbon fiber wheels and Maxxis tires. Shifting duties are handled by a SRAM XX Eagle AXS T-Type electronic 12-speed drivetrain. According to independent tests, the weight of this e-bike in size L is approximately 22.3 kilograms, although the official manufacturer has not yet announced the complete weight specifications.