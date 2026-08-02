Super League: Who will be the Manager of the Month for July?

·30·Sport
Super League: Who will be the Manager of the Month for July?

The managerial battle in the Super League! The PFL has announced four nominees for July. The competition is fierce and the results are very interesting! Which coach was the best in July, and which team scored the most goals?

There is fierce competition among managers every month in the Uzbekistan Super League. In July, four specialists were recognized as finalists. Take a look at the intense rivalry and results — find out who the winner is at the end of the article!

Nominees and Results

  • Mirjalol Qosimov (AGMK): 3 matches, 3 wins, goal difference 9:4

  • Islom Ismoilov (Neftchi): 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw, goal difference 8:3

  • Vadim Abramov (Dinamo): 3 matches, 3 wins, goal difference 7:4

  • Ro‘ziqul Berdiyev (Nasaf): 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw, goal difference 5:2

Super League: Who will be the Manager of the Month for July?

Key Highlights

  • The teams of Qosimov and Abramov won all their matches.

  • Ismoilov and Berdiyev recorded two wins and a draw.

  • Differences in the teams' attacks and defenses made the competition even more exciting.

Intrigue and Predictions

  • Which manager will be the best of the month?

  • Based on goal difference and results, predicting the winner is not easy.

In your opinion, which coach will become the best of July? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends and football fans on Telegram or other social networks!

Mirjalol QosimovAGMKNeftchiDinamoNasaf
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