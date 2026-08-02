Josko Gvardiol: Enzo Maresca is the perfect manager for Manchester City

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Josko Gvardiol: Enzo Maresca is the perfect manager for Manchester City

According to Goal.com, Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has called new head coach Enzo Maresca a "perfect" candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola. The Italian manager faces immense responsibility after taking over the club following the legendary Catalan specialist's decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the new era that began after Pep Guardiola's brilliant reign, Enzo Maresca took over as head coach in the summer. The team's initial impressions in training show that the players fully support the new appointment.

New tactical approach and adaptation process

The Croatian footballer emphasized that he is fully convinced by the club management's decision and highlighted the manager's unique qualities. According to Josko Gvardiol, Enzo was not chosen for this position by chance and brings his own unique new ideas.

"The standards are very high and Enzo was chosen for this reason with good cause. I think he is a quality specialist with new ideas, and we need to see what we should do in terms of playing style and tactics. I think he is the perfect candidate, but of course, this will take time," said the defender.

Nevertheless, the Croatian player realistically assessed the difficulty of the task ahead. Acknowledging that the team must quickly adapt to a different tactical approach, he noted that the squad is currently somewhat incomplete due to post-World Cup holidays, though the tactical foundations are being laid right now.

Enzo Maresca's unique perspective

As known, Enzo Maresca worked as Pep Guardiola's assistant during the treble-winning 2022/23 season. Nevertheless, the 46-year-old specialist made it clear immediately that he has no intention of becoming merely a carbon copy of his mentor.

He is firmly determined not just to maintain the status quo at the Etihad Stadium, but to implement his own philosophy. At his official unveiling ceremony, Maresca stated regarding this: "There might be some similar concepts, but every coach is different. I think you cannot simply copy other coaches' work, it's difficult. I don't see football the same way and therefore I don't believe in copying."

In Gvardiol's view, changing managers is a challenging new process, and the players' main task before the season starts is to adapt to the new head coach as quickly as possible and carry out his instructions.

Manchester CityJosko GvardiolEnzo MarescaPep GuardiolaPremier League
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