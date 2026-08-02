New star at Arsenal? The intrigue surrounding Julian Alvarez's transfer...

·22·Sport
New star at Arsenal? The intrigue surrounding Julian Alvarez's transfer...

"I never talk about a player who isn't our club's member. I'm very happy with our current squad. And of course, we want to make it even stronger, we are actively working on that," said Mikel Arteta (Goal.com).

Do the Gunners have a big plan for the Argentine striker? Could the Londoners shake up the European market?

A potential deal between Arsenal and Atletico caused a major stir in the transfer market. Julian Alvarez The resolution of the intrigue regarding the player is at the end of the article!

Arteta's words and official stance

  • Mikel Arteta refused to talk about a player who is not a member of Arsenal.

  • He emphasized that he is satisfied with the current squad.

Transfer-related details

  • Arsenal are showing interest in Julian Alvarez.

  • According to media sources, the Londoners are ready to offer Viktor Gyokeres plus cash.

  • Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester Cityfor €75m (2024).

Statistics and financial aspects

  • In the 2025/2026 season: 49 matches, 20 goals, 9 assists.

  • The contract runs until 2030.

  • Transfermarkt values Alvarez at €120m.

Arsenal's desire to strengthen their attacking line could cause a new sensation in the European transfer market.

What do you think about Julian Alvarez's move to Arsenal? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!

Julian AlvarezArsenalMikel ArtetaAtleticoManchester City
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