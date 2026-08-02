Denzel Dumfries Shares Thoughts on His Real Madrid Debut

Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries shared his impressions after his first match for Real Madrid and expressed pride in representing the royal club. The friendly match against Fiorentina, held at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, was the player's first test in his new team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, after moving from Inter, the experienced player was immediately included in the starting lineup by head coach José Mourinho. This match was one of the important stages in the team's preparation process for the new season, allowing them to test the physical and tactical condition of the players.

New Position and Coach's Demands

During the match, Denzel Dumfries performed a role slightly different from his usual right-back position, participating in the coach's tactical experiments. According to him, playing in the new role was not easy, but he is ready to perform any task for the benefit of the team.

In an interview with Realmadrid TV, the player said: "I felt good and am proud to debut for Real Madrid. It was an amazing experience, and now it's time to work hard for even more matches."

Team Potential and Future Plans

Currently, the team is holding training camps, which allows new players to improve mutual understanding with the stars of the starting lineup. Dumfries specially emphasized that the team's technical potential is high.

"We have only been together for a week and it will take some time for us to gel better. Pre-season is exactly why we need this. The skill level in the team is very high and we are looking forward to the upcoming matches," added the Dutch player.