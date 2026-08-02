Hansi Flick Criticizes Karim Adeyemi's Barcelona Debut

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick did not hide his disappointment with new signing Karim Adeyemi's first appearance for the club. Following a 2-2 draw against English side Birmingham City, the German specialist gave a harsh assessment of his compatriot's performance, though he emphasized that he still believes in his potential. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, all eyes were on Karim Adeyemi during the Catalan club's first pre-season friendly match. However, the new transfer looked lost on the pitch and was sluggish on the flanks. Even his loss of possession led to a mistake that resulted in the opponent's goal.

Debut Mistakes and Coach's Conclusion

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hansi Flick openly stated that he was not fully satisfied with the player's performance. "Some of Karim's actions didn't go so well. I think the potential he needs to show is higher, but he is still spending his first week in training and this is normal", — said the coach.

Flik added that he has seen Karim's speed and shooting skills to be quite high in training. The specialist expressed confidence that the player will bring great benefit to the team over time. He also noted that Birmingham City is preparing for the start of the season and is in better physical condition.

Shining Youth Academy

While some first-team players are having a difficult adaptation process, the graduates of the Barcelona academy left a positive impression on the coach. Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction with the youngsters' game and praised their actions on the pitch.

The hero of the match was 18-year-old Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim. He scored two goals and saved his team from defeat. Flick singled out the young forward's hard work and character: "He is very humble, has a great character and always strives to show his best version. As a striker, when an opportunity arises, you have to take it and he did just that".

According to the coach, such successes will give the young player great confidence in the coming weeks. Emphasizing that quality, intensity, and the atmosphere in the team make working with the youth even more enjoyable, Hansi Flick stated that preparations for the season will continue.