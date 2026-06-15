Josh Parisian Knocks Out Derrick Lewis in the Second Round

·25·Sport
Josh Parisian Knocks Out Derrick Lewis in the Second Round

The grand "UFC Freedom 250" tournament, organized in honor of the glorious 250th anniversary of US independence, continues to truly amaze mixed martial arts fans. Held at the prestigious White House complex in Washington, this historic fight night is cementing its place in MMA history with its intense, early-stoppage bouts. The clash between heavyweight contenders on the card forced thousands of spectators in the arena to rise to their feet. Two well-known and formidable American giants of the heavyweight division—Josh Parisian and the experienced Derrick Lewis—faced off.

Heavyweight Clash: A Devastating Second-Round Finish

As two massive athletes with a combined weight of over 250 kilograms stepped into the ring, a true combat atmosphere filled the arena. Fans expected "The Black Beast" (Derrick Lewis) to defeat his opponent with his trademark devastating strikes. However, the scene in the octagon was entirely different. In the first round, both fighters tested each other with powerful blows.

As the second round of the bout progressed, Josh Parisian skillfully exploited his opponent's signs of fatigue and defensive errors. His precise, powerful, and devastating combination knocked Lewis off balance and sent him to the canvas. The referee assessed the situation, immediately stopped the fight, and recorded a brilliant victory for Parisian.

Through the official MMA analysis table below, you can get acquainted with this heavyweight clash at "UFC Freedom 250" and the tournament's unique record:

Event and Bout Status

Weight Class and Division

Winning American Star

Defeated Former Contender

Round and Method of Finish

Tournament's Consecutive Knockout Streak

UFC Freedom 250


(Anniversary Celebration Show)

Heavyweight Division


(Heavyweight Contenders)

Josh Parisian

Derrick Lewis


("The Black Beast")

Round 2, Knockout


(Early Stoppage)

4 Consecutive Bouts


(100% Knockout Rate)

Four fights — four devastating knockouts!

The conclusion of this clash is significant not only for Josh Parisian's victory but also for the unique and terrifying statistics recorded at this anniversary tournament. The fact is that all four fights held so far in this competition have ended early, specifically with spectacular knockouts. The bout between Josh Parisian and Derrick Lewis went down in history as the fourth beautiful knockout in the fourth fight of the show. The festive tournament hosted by the White House continues to provide fans with pure adrenaline.

Follow the most sensational and unexpected knockouts in the UFC octagon, intense clashes of heavyweight giants, exclusive reports from the hottest centers of the sports world, and the most reliable news with us on Zamin pages!

Josh HockitDerrick LewisUFC Freedom 250WashingtonUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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