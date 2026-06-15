What did Justin Gaethje say after his victory over Topuria?

The anniversary UFC Freedom 250 tournament, which caused a huge stir in the world of mixed martial arts, still has MMA fans buzzing due to its unexpected outcome. In the main event of this spectacular night, experienced American fighter Justin Gaethje dethroned reigning champion Ilia Topuria via technical knockout to become the new UFC lightweight king. After this historic triumph, he shared his emotions and the secrets of the fight.

A real fight in the octagon: Gaethje's winning formula

In his interview, the new champion highly praised the skills of the defeated Ilia Topuria and did not hide the fact that the bout was very difficult for him. Justin admitted that he was under great pressure from his opponent from the very first seconds:

A difficult start: Gaethje realized early in the first rounds that his opponent was very dangerous and in excellent athletic shape, and that this fight would not be decided easily.

Broken barrier: By the middle of the fight (around the third and fourth rounds), the American athlete managed to find the champion's weak points and turn the tide of the bout in his favor.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this historic championship fight and the new status of the weight class through the following official sports analysis note:

Main event name Weight class and title Participants Final result Former champion's status New champion's main goal UFC Freedom 250

(Anniversary show) Lightweight division

(Championship belt) Justin Gaethje — Ilia Topuria Gaethje's victory

(Technical knockout) A very strong and amazing fighter Not to lose no matter what

“I was ready to die in the cage today”

Justin Gaethje emphasized that the main factor in his victory was the firm promise he made to himself before entering the octagon and his mental preparation.

The new king of the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje, said about his success: “Ilia Topuria is truly a very strong and skilled fighter. From the very first round of the fight, I felt that this night would be very difficult and arduous for me. However, by the middle of the bout, I realized that the situation could be controlled and found ways to defeat him. After that, I took full control. Before entering the octagon today, I decided in my inner world that no matter what happened, I would not lose, I would not leave without winning, and I achieved my goal.”

Recall that after this brilliant triumph, a completely new era has begun in the lightweight division. Now, who Gaethje will defend his title against and when is at the center of attention for MMA fans around the world.

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