Real Madrid signs Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella for £52 million

·27·Sport
Real Madrid signs Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella for £52 million

Spanish club Real Madrid has officially completed the transfer of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. The deal, worth £52 million (approximately €60 million), marks the first major signing under returning head coach Jose Mourinho. The Spanish international returns to his homeland after a five-year stint in the English Premier League. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Upon his return to the Santiago Bernabéu, Jose Mourinho identified strengthening the left-back position as a top priority. The signing of the 26-year-old signals the "Royal Club's" intent to overhaul their squad after two seasons without major silverware. According to The Guardian, this investment serves as a cornerstone for Mourinho's new defensive line.

Long-term contract and new project

Real Madrid management is looking for a long-term partnership with the Spanish defender. The club's official statement confirmed a six-year contract with Marc Cucurella running until June 30, 2032. The 2024 European champion is currently with his national team and will join his new squad immediately after the international tournament.

Chelsea also confirmed the player's departure and expressed their gratitude. The London club's statement highlighted that Cucurella, who joined from Brighton in 2022, helped the team win the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he became a key figure for the team.

Reasons and tensions behind the transfer

Although Cucurella performed well on the pitch, his relationship with the Chelsea board had soured in recent months. The player openly criticized the club's direction, labeling the team's Champions League exit against PSG as a result of "inexperience." He also did not hide his dissatisfaction with the decision regarding Enzo Maresca's departure.

Interestingly, Marc Cucurella had previously stated that it would be difficult to reject an offer from his boyhood club, Barcelona. However, Jose Mourinho's personal interest and Real Madrid's decisive actions ensured the transfer went in favor of the Madrid side. Now, the Spanish defender begins a new era with "Los Blancos."

Real MadridChelseaMarc CucurellaJose MourinhoTransfers
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