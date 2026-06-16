Another major and joyful victory is being celebrated in the world of Uzbek sports. Our athlete, who worthily defended the honor of our Motherland in an international arena where the world's elite athletes gathered, returns home with a high victory. The prestigious Folksam Grand Prix international athletics tournament concluded in the beautiful city of Solletuna, Switzerland. Anvar Anvarov, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, demonstrated true mastery in the long jump and climbed to the highest step of the podium, winning the gold medal.

Representatives of Norway and Hungary were left far behind

Our talented athlete Anvar Anvarov, putting forth all his strength and skill, recorded exactly 8.23 meters during the tournament. This mark was the highest result of the competition, granting our compatriot an absolute championship. With this victorious jump, the Uzbek athlete left his closest pursuers from Norway and Hungary by a significant margin, leaving no chance for his rivals.

You can find the details of the winners and prize-winners in the men's long jump event of the Folksam Grand Prix tournament in the official results table below:

Rank Winners and prize-winners Team (Country) Final result Achievement (Medal) 1st place Anvar Anvarov Uzbekistan 8.23 meters Gold medal (Champion) 2nd place Henrik Flatnes Norway 8.03 meters Silver medal 3rd place Kristofer Prist Hungary 7.79 meters Bronze medal

The flag of Uzbekistan flew high on the podium

According to the final protocol, second place was taken by the renowned Norwegian athlete Henrik Flatnes with a result of 8.03 meters, while the Hungarian athlete Kristofer Prist completed the top three with 7.79 meters. Anvarov outperformed them by 20 cm and 44 cm respectively, once again proving the strength of Uzbek sports on the international stage. The moments when the flag of Uzbekistan fluttered at the highest point of the podium and our anthem played amazed the entire stadium.

On the significance of the victory: Experts note that the 8.23-meter result achieved by Anvar Anvarov is considered a very high mark according to world athletics standards. Such a major success will help our athlete strengthen his international experience and rating points ahead of upcoming prestigious international competitions and the Asian Games.

On behalf of the Zamin team and many sports fans, we warmly congratulate our talented athlete Anvar Anvarov on this huge victory and wish him to conquer Olympic peaks in future competitions!

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