Major changes at Feyenoord: Arne Slot's assistants return to Rotterdam

Serious changes are taking place in the coaching staff of the Dutch club Feyenoord. Specialists who headed to England with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot are close to returning to Rotterdam. This process began after the club's former star Robin van Persie left the team. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to ESPN, club legend and former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst is being appointed as Feyenoord head coach. Once all formalities with the 51-year-old specialist are settled, he is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Eredivisie giant. This will be Van Bronckhorst's second coaching spell at the De Kuip stadium.

Familiar faces and new composition

Van Bronckhorst's return is not just a change of head coach, but an event that will surprise Liverpool fans. The point is that Sipke Hulshoff, one of Arne Slot's closest assistants in England, is also returning to Rotterdam. Hulshoff was one of the key figures in the Liverpool staff directly responsible for on-field training.

Sipke Hulshoff's experience is recognized not only at the club level but also internationally. From 2023 to the summer of 2024, he also worked with the Netherlands national team led by Ronald Koeman. His addition to Van Bronckhorst's staff is expected to ensure a certain continuity at Feyenoord.

Specialists such as John de Wolf and Said Bakkati will also retain their positions in the new coaching staff. This will serve to keep the team's internal environment stable. To fill the void created after Robin van Persie's departure, the club management decided to trust proven personnel.

Van Bronckhorst's successful past

Giovanni van Bronckhorst managed Feyenoord from 2015 to 2019, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history. Under his leadership, the team won the national championship in 2017 after an 18-year hiatus. He also won the Dutch Cup twice and the Johan Cruyff Shield (Super Cup) once.

After leaving Feyenoord, he worked at Guangzhou City in China, Rangers in Scotland, and Besiktas in Turkey. In particular, reaching the Europa League final with Rangers once again proved his high coaching potential. Now he aims to lead a giant team to the top once again in his homeland.