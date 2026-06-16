Lamine Yamal failed to deliver: Cape Verde brothers reveal secrets against Spain

·28·Sport
Lamine Yamal failed to deliver: Cape Verde brothers reveal secrets against Spain

The unexpected draw between Spain and Cape Verde in the World Cup has caused a major stir in the football world. In this match, much of the attention was focused on Lamine Yamal, the new star of Barcelona and Spanish football, but the hosts managed to neutralize all the movements of the young talent. According to Goal.com, report says.

Brothers Laros and Deroy Duarte, who played for the Cape Verde national team, shared details of this historic game in an interview with ESPN. According to them, although Lamine Yamal's level and reputation were evident before he entered the pitch, the team's defenders were mentally prepared to stop him.

Aura vs Reality on the Pitch

"From the roar of the fans and his aura, you feel a serious footballer is entering the field," says Deroy Duarte. "However, as soon as he touched the ball for the first time, our left-back and winger closed in on him. At that moment, we realized he wouldn't be able to do anything today."

Lamine Yamal, who came on in the final 20 minutes of the match, failed to bring sharpness to the Spanish attacks. Cape Verde's organized defense and discipline completely neutralized the European giant's attacking line. This result is being viewed as a draw equal to a victory for the tournament debutants.

For the Duarte brothers, this game was not just a sporting result, but a matter of family pride. Laros started the game in the starting lineup and gave way to his brother after an hour. "It's a bit of a strange situation; we actually wanted to be on the pitch together, but we care for each other. The real excitement began after I was substituted," Laros added.

World-Class Recognition

Although they stopped Lamine Yamal, the Cape Verde players highly praised the opponent's overall level. They specifically recognized the ball control and vision of stars like Rodri and Pedri. "When someone turns unexpectedly or makes a brilliant pass, you feel that this is true world-class quality," the brothers said.

This result became an unforgettable event for the people of Cape Verde and the players' family members. After the game, the Duarte brothers noted seeing tears in their parents' eyes, which they described as the greatest reward. Additionally, the team's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha could not contain his emotions after keeping a clean sheet in his 90th appearance.

Cape Verde's success once again proved that small nations can put up a worthy fight against football giants. After Germany's 7-1 victory over Curaçao, many predicted a similar fate for Cape Verde, but the "Blue Sharks" defied all predictions.

Lamine YamalSpainCape VerdeWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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