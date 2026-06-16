Saudi Arabia and Uruguay Play Out Hard-Fought Draw

·41·Sport
Saudi Arabia and Uruguay Play Out Hard-Fought Draw

Every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continues to provide unforgettable moments for millions of fans. The first round of matches in Group H, one of the tournament's most unexpected and interesting quartets, has officially concluded. In the group's second dramatic clash, one of Asia's giants — the Saudi Arabia national team — faced off against the renowned and powerful South American representative, Uruguay. In a fierce and uncompromising battle, the teams signed a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

Drama in Miami: Al Amri's goal and Araujo's response

The magnificent Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, witness to many historic encounters, hosted a unique football show. The match began with consecutive dangerous attacks from both teams from the opening minutes:

  • An unexpected blow from the Asians: Just before the end of the first half, in the 41st minute, Saudi Arabia's Al Amri took advantage of a mistake by the opposing defenders to open the scoring and shake the stadium.

  • Uruguay's resolve: In the second half, the Latin American representatives pushed forward with all their might to restore balance. Finally, in the closing stages of the match, in the 80th minute, the skilled defender Araujo scored a precise goal that saved his team from defeat.

You can find the starting lineups and the group situation for this match from the 1st round of the World Cup 2026 in the official match analysis table below:

Tournament and official stage

Date and stadium of the match

Final score and goalscorers

Saudi Arabia national team starting lineup

Uruguay national team starting lineup

Result of the first match in the group

World Cup 2026, Group H


(Matchday 1)

June 16, Miami


Hard Rock Stadium

Saudi Arabia — Uruguay


1:1


(Al Amri 41 — Araujo 80)

Al Owais, At Abdulhamid, At Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi, Ash Shamat, Kanno, Al Haybari, Ad Dosari, Al Juvayr, Al Buraykan.

Muslera, Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Viña, Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, Araujo, Vinas, Nunes.

Spain — Cape Verde


0:0


(Tournament debutant earns a point)

Complete equality and high intrigue in Group H

Following this match, a state of true equality and unexpected circumstances has emerged in this quartet. As a reminder, in the group's opening clash, the reigning European champions Spain played to a goalless (0:0) draw against the modest tournament debutants Cape Verde, dropping their first point.

Thus, at the end of the first round, all four national teams in Group H have 1 point each, and the fight for a place in the next playoff stage continues on completely equal terms. There is no doubt that fans can expect even more intense and ruthless battles in the second round!

Stay tuned with Zamin for the hottest and most interesting World Cup news, exclusive analysis from the mundial pitches, goal-filled shows featuring the stars, and the most reliable news from the world of sports!

Saudi ArabiaUruguayMiamiHard Rock Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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