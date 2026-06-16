Ronaldo makes new statement ahead of sixth World Cup start

·137·Sport
Ronaldo makes new statement ahead of sixth World Cup start

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on the fields of North America, continues to enchant the entire world. In these exciting days, the eyes of millions of football fans are once again fixed on one of the greatest and most legendary stars of our planet. Cristiano Ronaldo, the perennial captain and leader of the Portugal national team, posted a new update on his official social media pages ahead of the upcoming historic matches.

The famous goalscorer posted a battle-ready photo of himself in the Portugal national team kit, accompanied by a very short but meaningful caption. Under the photo, which caused a great stir and interest among fans, the legendary striker wrote: "Two days left", he briefly announced.

Absolute world football record and sixth World Cup

For the 41-year-old legendary forward who is rewriting football history, this World Cup is entirely different and of historical significance. This is because Cristiano Ronaldo is participating in the world's most prestigious tournament for the sixth time in his career. This figure is an absolute record in the history of world football, as no other player had previously had the fortune to participate in six World Cups.

Through the following official political-sports analysis table, you can familiarize yourself with the Portugal national team's schedule for the 2026 World Cup, their opponents in Group K, and the sequence of upcoming matches:

Group stage and quartet

Team captain and record holder

All opponents in the 2026 World Cup group

Debut opponent in Matchday 1

Intense opponent in Matchday 2

Decisive final opponent in Matchday 3

"Group K"


(Maximum intrigue)

Cristiano Ronaldo


(6th World Cup appearance)

• Portugal


• Uzbekistan


Colombia


• DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Uzbekistan national team

Colombia national team

Clash between Ronaldo and the Uzbekistan national team!

For football fans of our homeland, the significance of this group and this post is even higher. As a reminder, the Portugal national team is placed in Group K of this World Cup. The most exciting part is that in this group, along with Cristiano Ronaldo's team, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, and our Uzbekistan national team are also participating!

The Portuguese will start their first match of the tournament against the Congo players. After that, in the second round, the star-studded squad led by Roberto Martinez will take the field against the Uzbekistan national team managed by Fabio Cannavaro. This clash will undoubtedly be a dream match for millions of Uzbek fans. The Europeans will conclude the group stage with a tough battle against Colombia.

Follow the hottest atmosphere of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's historical records, every step of the Uzbekistan national team on the World Cup stage, and the most reliable exclusive sports news always on the pages of Zamin!

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalColombiaUzbekistanDemocratic Republic of the Congo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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