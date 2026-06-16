Not Just Erling Haaland: Norway Could Be a Surprise Package at the World Cup

The Norway national team is finally returning to the biggest stage in football — the World Cup — after a 28-year hiatus. While many associate this team solely with Erling Haaland, the Scandinavians are heading to the tournament in North America not just with one star, but with a cohesive and strong team unit. This squad is expected to make Norway one of the main "dark horses" of the competition. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Undoubtedly, Erling Haaland remains the team's primary weapon. The Manchester City striker scored in all eight qualifying matches, netting a total of 16 goals. His five goals against Moldova and three in the clash with Israel once again proved he is one of the best finishers on the planet. However, in modern football, even the strongest striker cannot be effective without quality service.

Young Talents and New Forces in Attack

In Stale Solbakken's side, there are plenty of skilled players to support Haaland. Specifically, 21-year-old RB Leipzig talent Antonio Nusa operates on the left wing. He is highly effective at beating defenders and making unexpected decisions. During the qualifiers, he was directly involved in six goals and played a key role in the major victories over Italy.

There is also significant depth on the bench. Among them is 22-year-old Andreas Schjelderup, who is making a name for himself at Benfica under Jose Mourinho. In the second half of the season, he contributed to 10 goals in 14 matches and demonstrated his potential by scoring a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League in January. Experts predict he will become a world-class star in the future.

Tactical Flexibility and Experience

Another crucial piece of Norway's attacking line is Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth. Although he is a center-forward, he is often deployed on the right wing for the national team. Standing at 195 cm, this player drifts central during attacks, creating a double threat inside the opponent's penalty area alongside Haaland. Sorloth also recorded eight goal contributions in eight qualifying matches.

According to Goal.com's analysis, Norway's prospects are rated highly even if they end up in a "group of death." Rather than relying solely on Erling Haaland's individual brilliance, the team can trouble any opponent through creativity on the wings and tactical discipline. For the Scandinavians, this tournament is not just a comeback, but an opportunity to introduce their new golden generation to the world.