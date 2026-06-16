The FIFA World Cup, hosted across the fields of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is drawing closer, captivating not only millions of fans but the entire global sports community. In this revolutionary expanded format featuring 48 of the elite national teams for the first time, young talents who are not yet widely known but are expected to shine in the near future are showcasing their skills alongside the billion-euro superstars of world football.

For many young and promising footballers, this year's tournament is an unprecedented golden opportunity to showcase their talent to the entire planet, increase their transfer value, and open doors to Europe's top clubs. For this reason, the world's most famous scouts and leading team executives are flocking to North America to discover the new stars who will build the foundation of the future.

Tom Colman's list and the recognition of Uzbek talent

Tom Colman, one of the world's most renowned sports journalists, visited the World Cup venues and selected the most talented 32 young footballers separately. For football fans, it is a matter of great joy and pride that Abbosbek Fayzullayev, an attacking midfielder for the Uzbekistan national team—participating in a World Cup for the first time in its history—and the famous Turkish club Istanbul Bashakşehir, has also found a place on this prestigious international list.

Renowned insider and journalist Tom Colman's article about Fayzullayev: «Today, almost every country has a local talent in its football world who is glorified with the nickname 'Messi'. In some cases, such cosmic comparisons can put excessive psychological pressure on young men, but there is always great interest and intrigue surrounding such a famous name. Abbosbek Fayzullayev, part of the Uzbekistan national team that has secured a World Cup berth for the first time in its history, currently stands under this description. However, he certainly does not want to remain in the shadow of this nickname».

Through the following official sports and statistical analysis table, you can get acquainted with the international indicators of the pride of Uzbek football, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and his impressive statistics in the Turkish league:

Player's name and age Current official club and date Former team Productivity in the Turkish league Statistics in the Uzbekistan national team Famous international nickname Potential future grand clubs Abbosbek Fayzullayev

(22 years old) Istanbul Bashakşehir

(from summer 2025) CSKA Moscow

(Russian Premier League) 4 goals and 7 assists

(current season) 32 matches,

8 goals «Uzbek Messi»

(public recognition) • Galatasaray

• Fenerbahçe

The «Uzbek Messi» wants to etch his name in history

As a reminder, our 22-year-old footballer, who can play exquisitely at any point in the attack, both on the wings and as a central playmaker, moved from Russia's CSKA to Turkey's Istanbul Bashakşehir during the summer 2025 transfer window. In a short time, he found his place in the Istanbul side, managing to score 4 goals and provide 7 assists in the Turkish Super Lig. In the colors of our national team, he has already appeared in 32 official matches, scoring 8 goals.

In the Uzbek and Russian sports press, calling him the «Uzbek Messi» has already become a tradition. Our talented footballer noted that he considers this description a great honor and high recognition, but at the same time, his main goal is to go beyond simple comparisons with the Argentine legend in world football, carve his own path, and write his name independently in the pages of history.

If our compatriot continues his meaningful performances for Bashakşehir and at the World Cup on such a high note, it is inevitable that he will receive staggering offers from Turkey's most powerful grands with millions of fans, such as Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe. Currently, Abbosbek is focusing all his attention on becoming a discovery on the fields of World Cup 2026 together with our national team.

Always follow the latest hot debates from the fields of the USA, the historic victories of Abbosbek Fayzullayev and the Uzbekistan national team, and exclusive sports news that have caught the attention of world scouts, together with us on the pages of Zamin!