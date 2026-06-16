Lionel Messi Ready for World Cup 2026 Start with Argentina: Scaloni Updates Squad

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Lionel Messi Ready for World Cup 2026 Start with Argentina: Scaloni Updates Squad

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has announced good news for the team's fans ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup. The team captain and main star, Lionel Messi, has arrived fully prepared for the tournament's opening match. The coach revealed this during a press conference before the clash against Algeria, who qualified from Group G. According to a report from Goal.com, news states.

Concerns that have worried the football community in recent weeks regarding Lionel Messi's knee injury, as well as issues involving forward Julian Alvarez and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, are now behind them. Scaloni noted that the Inter Miami star and other key players have successfully passed their medical examinations and are ready to take the field.

Key Players Return to the Squad

According to information from the national team camp, Julian Alvarez's ankle pain has completely disappeared, and Emiliano Martinez has recovered from a finger injury. Only experienced defender Nicolas Tagliafico remains under slight observation, although his overall condition is assessed positively.

"Everyone wants to see Leo Messi on the pitch. He excites not only Argentines but the whole world. Lionel has always been of monumental importance to us, and now that importance has increased even further. I see him in very good condition," Goal.com quotes the coach.

Scaloni also touched upon the condition of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Julian Alvarez: "Emiliano is ready for tomorrow's game. Julian had a problem with his ankle, but the recovery process went perfectly. He will be among our options for the starting lineup tomorrow."

Pressure and Expectations

The reigning world champions enter the tournament's opening match with seven consecutive victories. Nevertheless, Scaloni attempted to shield his players from excessive pressure. In his view, while the first match is important, it does not entirely decide the fate of the tournament.

"We are calm because this is just a football match. The experience of the last World Cup taught us a lot. The first clash is not of fundamental importance; everything doesn't end with it. We are in good shape and ready to put on a worthy performance against a strong opponent," the specialist added.

The intense competition within the Argentina national team is creating a 'pleasant difficulty' for the coach. Scaloni admitted that choosing the starting 11 is not easy when all players are healthy. It was noted that the team's overall mood and physical condition are sufficient to defend the championship title.

ArgentinaLionel MessiWorld CupLionel ScaloniFootball
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