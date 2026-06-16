Uzbekistan and Jordan on the Verge of Historic World Cup Debut

·46·Sport
Uzbekistan and Jordan on the Verge of Historic World Cup Debut

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across North America, is gifting fans in our region unforgettable historical moments. This global football festival holds special significance for the peoples of Central Asia and the Middle East. Two new, powerful, and ambitious representatives of the Asian continent — the national teams of Uzbekistan and Jordan — have arrived at the World Cup not merely as spectators or participants, but to make their mark and demonstrate their true strength against the world's giants. Currently, the streets of Amman and Tashkent are anticipating great victories from their national heroes, with the festive mood among fans reaching its peak.

First Serious Tests Before Messi and Ronaldo

Before the dream matches against teams featuring world football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Asian debutants face their first historic encounters. On Wednesday, Jordan will take the pitch against Austria, a renowned European representative, before facing Algeria and a powerful Argentina in subsequent rounds. The Uzbekistan national team will begin its historic journey with a high-stakes clash against one of South America's most fierce representatives — Colombia. Following that, the "White Wolves" face difficult tests against the Portuguese stars and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The clash between Jordan and Austria will take place at the magnificent Bay Area Stadium in San Francisco and will serve as a major test for FIFA's dynamic ticket pricing system. However, regardless of how full the stadium is, there will be no empty seats in the cafes along the famous Prince Muhammad Street in Amman and throughout the country due to football enthusiasts. A similar scene is certain to be observed in the plov centers and entertainment venues of Tashkent. Only the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match, hosted in Mexico City, will take place in the early morning hours in our homeland due to the time difference.

Through the following organizational and sports analysis table, you can get closer acquainted with the group stage opponents and head coaches of Asia's two debutants — Uzbekistan and Jordan — in the 2026 World Cup:

Debut National Team Name

Head Coach and Tactical Style

First Historic Opponent (Matchday 1)

Opponents in Matchdays 2 and 3

Key Star Players in Focus

Recent Results in Friendly Matches

Uzbekistan


(Pride of Central Asia)

Fabio Cannavaro


(World Cup-winning captain)

Colombia National Team


(In Mexico City)

• Portugal


• DR Congo

• Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City)


• Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Winger)

• Gabon (Win)


• Egypt (Win)


• Netherlands (2:3 Loss)

Jordan


(Passion of the Middle East)

Jamal Sellami


(Strict 3-4-3 tactics)

Austria National Team


(In San Francisco)

• Algeria


• Argentina

• Musa At-Taamari (Rennes)


• Ali Olwan (Forward)

• Switzerland (1:4 Loss)


• Colombia (0:2 Loss)

Jordan's Will and Team Spirit

The Jordan national team relies heavily on strict discipline, willpower, and rapid counter-attacks. Admittedly, the team's symbol and top scorer, Yazan Al-Naimat, was forced to miss the World Cup due to a severe knee injury. Additionally, Ali Olwan, who secured the World Cup ticket by scoring three goals against Oman in the qualifiers, has not played in official matches since February, though he is expected to be in the starting lineup. The team's brightest star is Musa At-Taamari, a midfielder for the French club Rennes. Odex Fahouri, a 20-year-old talent, is expected to fill Yazan's role in the attack.

While recent losses to Switzerland (1:4) and Colombia (0:2) have caused some concern among fans, famous former goalkeeper Amr Shofe, who earned 179 caps for the national team, emphasized that the team is capable of reaching the knockout stages and that these losses were good lessons for working on mistakes. Having reached the final of the 2023 Asian Cup by defeating South Korea, the determined Jordan is ready for a tough fight once again.

The Historic Step of the "White Wolves" and the Cannavaro Project

After the Uzbekistan national team secured its historic qualification, Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 World Cup winner, was appointed head coach. Uzbekistan also has stars gaining significant experience in Europe. In particular, Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and the talented 22-year-old winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who is honing his skills in Turkey, will be in the spotlight of scouts worldwide.

Although our team suffered a last-second defeat (1:2) against a strong Netherlands side in the last friendly, it drew an important conclusion about the need to maintain concentration. Despite experienced midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov suffering from back pain, the overall sense of hope and joy within the squad is very high.

Words from Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team:

"Uzbeks are a determined people who never give up and fight hard until the very end on the pitch. Playing against such a team creates great discomfort for any opponent. Beating them is extremely difficult, and easy matches do not await us at the World Cup."

Statement from Otabek Umarov, First Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan:

"These historic results did not happen overnight. We have worked systematically for several years, becoming one of Asia's leading football nations through consistent results. Our successes at the youth level are now bearing fruit in adult football. As the first country from Central Asia to reach the World Cup, this is a great historical moment where the entire nation unites around its heroes."

For Uzbekistan, which has completely shattered the old label of the "team that stops at the decisive moment," this World Cup is the beginning of a new and bright era. The football festival begins in Tashkent and Amman!

Follow the historic steps of the Uzbekistan and Jordan national teams in the 2026 World Cup, exclusive interviews, interesting behind-the-scenes stories, and the fastest and most reliable sports news, always with us on the pages of Zamin!

UzbekistanJordanLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoFIFA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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