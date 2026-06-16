Bukayo Saka Takes Risk Ahead of World Cup 2026: England Star Wants to Play Through Injury

England and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has admitted he is taking a serious risk with his physical condition ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup. Despite struggling with Achilles tendon pain for some time, the 24-year-old is eager to feature in the opening match against Croatia in Dallas. Under Thomas Tuchel, Saka's health has become one of the most pressing issues for the England national team. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The forward suffered an injury in March during the League Cup final against Manchester City. Since then, he has missed seven domestic league matches and has been unable to play nearly full games over the last three months. The fact that the player could not remain on the pitch until the end of the Champions League final indicates that his physical condition is still not ideal.

Risk and Responsibility

According to Goal.com, while Bukayo Saka shares the coach's concerns, he is ready to test his capabilities. In an interview, the player stated: "I don't want to go against the coach's opinion. But the Arsenal and England medical staffs have been helping me wonderfully since March. I feel much better than I have in recent months and I am ready for the fight".

Saka understands that playing with an injury is the biggest risk for a professional footballer. He noted that fans and critics judge a player by their performance on the pitch, while the fact that they are playing in pain interests no one. "People expect results from you. I am ready to take this risk," the forward added.

Competition in the England National Team

Thomas Tuchel has placed Saka's condition under strict monitoring. If Bukayo is not fully fit, Noni Madueke is expected to take his place on the right wing. In the World Cup 2026 group stage, England will face Ghana and Panama in addition to Croatia. In such a tight schedule, preserving the health of key players is of strategic importance.

Saka, who won the Premier League with Arsenal, believes this success gives the national team additional confidence. Knowing what victory is and feeling the championship spirit can be a decisive factor in a prestigious tournament like the World Cup. For now, all attention is focused on the start in Dallas and whether Saka will appear in the starting lineup.