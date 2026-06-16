Nani: Portugal National Team Ready to Give Everything for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Portugal star Nani expressed confidence that the national team will push beyond their limits for Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup. He believes his teammates will do everything in their power to help the legendary forward secure the only missing trophy of his career. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Speaking on the Portugal Football Summit podcast, Nani spoke highly of the current squad's potential. According to O Jogo, the former Manchester United player noted that a perfect balance between experience and young talent has been formed in the national team. This is expected to serve as the main foundation for victory in the tournament.

Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already achieved several major successes. The team became European champions in 2016 and won the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. Nani stated that the team's cohesion and unity toward a common goal are the keys to victory.

Ronaldo's influence and team spirit

"Ronaldo's presence on the pitch has a huge impact. He inspires other players to work a little harder for him, for the team, and for the national side. Because there is a beautiful story here and we are all a part of it," said Nani. According to him, Cristiano can unite fans not only in Portugal but across the entire world.

Additionally, Nani specifically recognized the role of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. He emphasized that Bruno's hunger for victory and striving to be the best in his position are crucial factors for Portugal. The team can rely on his help in any situation.

Upcoming clash with Uzbekistan

The Portugal national team will begin its World Cup journey in Group K with a match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. One of the most interesting group stage encounters for Roberto Martinez's pupils will take place next Tuesday. On that day, the Portuguese will face the Uzbekistan national team.

The final group stage match will be played against Colombia on June 28. Carrying the hopes of millions of fans, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates aim to demonstrate their ambitions from the very first minutes. According to Goal.com, the team is currently preparing in high spirits.