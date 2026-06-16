Ruben Amorim continues career in Italy: Portuguese specialist becomes AC Milan head coach

·27·Sport
Ruben Amorim continues career in Italy: Portuguese specialist becomes AC Milan head coach

Italy's AC Milan has officially announced the signing of Ruben Amorim, who had been unemployed following an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United. The Portuguese specialist replaces Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the "Rossoneri". This appointment is seen as a crucial step for AC Milan to escape its crisis of recent years and transition to a new tactical style. This is reported by Goal.com reports says.

According to Goal.com, the 41-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract at San Siro valid until 2028. Under the agreement, Ruben Amorim will earn a salary of 3.5 million euros per year. The contract also includes additional bonuses linked to the team securing a Champions League spot. This indicates that this is the primary and most immediate task set by the AC Milan management for the coach.

New tactical project and goals

AC Milan has missed out on Europe's most prestigious tournament, the Champions League, for the last two seasons. Next season, the team will compete in the Europa League. Speaking about Amorim's appointment, Gerry Cardinale, head of RedBird Capital Partners, emphasized that his modern football philosophy perfectly aligns with the club's future goals. According to him, Ruben Amorim proved himself as an innovative and ambitious coach at Sporting CP.

Ruben Amorim's style of play is based on high pressing, possession-based attacking football, and quick transitions. This is expected to open new opportunities for the team's leading players, such as Christian Pulisic. AC Milan management expresses great confidence in the Portuguese specialist's ability to work with and develop young players.

Interestingly, Ruben Amorim had planned to take a short break after leaving Manchester United. However, the offer from the seven-time European champions changed his mind. "Managing a club as historic and prestigious as AC Milan has always been my dream. I understand well what these colors represent and I accept this call with great responsibility," the coach noted in his first interview.

Financial relief for Manchester United

Amorim's quick find of a new job was also an unexpected gift for Manchester United. Had the coach remained unemployed, the English club would have had to pay him 16.7 million pounds in compensation. Now, the agreement with AC Milan has lifted this financial burden from the "Red Devils".

Currently, AC Milan management is working on updating not only the coaching staff but also the administrative structure. The club is considering Markus Kroosche and Devin Ozek as candidates for the new sporting director position. This newly formed tandem will be responsible for fundamentally restructuring the squad and restoring the team's former status in Serie A and on the international stage.

AC MilanRuben AmorimTransferFootballSerie A
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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