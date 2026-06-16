Lineups announced for France vs Senegal clash

The most intense and central matches of Matchday 1 in the World Cup 2026, which has captured the world's attention and the hearts of football fans, are in full swing. Tonight, one of the world's most powerful teams, the reigning runners-up France, will face one of Africa's most dangerous and proud representatives — Senegal. Ahead of this expectedly sharp and uncompromising confrontation, the coaching staffs of both sides have officially announced the starting lineups that will take the field from the first minutes.

Clash of the stars: 23:59 Tashkent time!

This grand clash, which will be a true gift for football fans, starts at 23:59 local time. In the French squad, world football's most valuable star Kylian Mbappe and young talent Michael Olise will seek to break through the opponent's defense from the start, while Senegal is ready to respond with the legendary Sadio Mane and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

You can find the detailed starting lineups of the teams taking part in this World Cup 2026 Matchday 1 clash in the official sports analysis table below:

France National Team (Starting Lineup) Senegal National Team (Starting Lineup) Tournament and Round Status Kick-off time (Tashkent time) Goalkeeper: Maignan



Defenders: Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez



Midfielders: Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise



Forwards: Dembele, Mbappe, Due Goalkeeper: Mendy



Defenders: Diatta, Niakate, Koulibaly, Diouf



Midfielders: Kamara, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye



Forwards: Sarr, Mane, Jackson World Cup 2026 Matchday 1

(Central Clash)

Thirst for historical revenge: Fans expect a fierce battle

Clashes between these two national teams always have a unique history. Many fans will remember that in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, Senegal stunned the world by defeating the then-defending champions France. Years later, these two forces clash again on the World Cup 2026 pitches. While France aims to restore its status and start the tournament with a victory, the 'Lions of Teranga' (Senegal) are determined to cause another sensation.

Sports analysts' prediction: Didier Deschamps' pupils may look like clear favorites on paper, but Senegal's squad, consisting of physically strong and experienced players, is sure to cause great difficulties for the French on the pitch. The Mbappe vs Mane duel will become one of the most beautiful spectacles of the early days of this World Cup.

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