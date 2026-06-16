Abduqodir Husanov among the fastest players of the World Cup

·70·Sport
Abduqodir Husanov among the fastest players of the World Cup

The World Cup 2026 matches currently taking place on the fields of North America are being followed with great interest and excitement across the globe, as well as in our country. The renowned and prestigious sports analysis TransferRoom international platform has officially released an updated rating of the fastest and most agile football masters participating in this World Cup. For Uzbek fans, the most joyful part is that our young star, the pride of our homeland, has secured a high position in this international list alongside the world's most famous and formidable super-strikers.

Speed record holders: Anthony Gordon leads, Abduqodir Husanov is fourth!

According to the analysis, Anthony Gordon, the attacking winger for the England national team and the Catalan club Barcelona, is the absolute leader in the announced rating. The 25-year-old English star recorded a speed of 36.7 kilometers per hour on the pitch, earning the title of the tournament's "fastest player." Second place was taken by Asia's representative, Iraq national team midfielder Ahmad Qasim, with a mark of 36.0 km/h. The top three was completed by Norway national team and Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland (35.6 km/h).

The news that excited us most appeared in fourth place. The defender for the Uzbekistan national team and the English grand club Manchester City, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov per hour 35.5 kilometers demonstrated a formidable speed, taking fourth place. Pleasingly, Abduqodir recorded the same result as famous stars like France's Kylian Mbappe and Portugal's Pedro Neto, placing even higher than them.

You can find the detailed list of the TOP 10 fastest and most agile players of the World Cup 2026 tournament in the official statistical analysis table below:

Rank

Player's full name and national team

Official club

Absolute speed recorded (km/h)

1

Anthony Gordon (England)

Barcelona

36.7 km/h

2

Ahmad Qasim (Iraq)

Al-Wajba

36.0 km/h

3

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Manchester City

35.6 km/h

4

Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan)

Manchester City

35.5 km/h

5

Matias Fernandes-Pardo (Belgium)

Lille

35.5 km/h

6

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Real Madrid

35.5 km/h

7

Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Chelsea

35.5 km/h

8

Olvetu Makhanya (South Africa)

Philadelphia

35.4 km/h

9

Anthony Elanga (Sweden)

Newcastle

35.4 km/h

10

Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada)

Los Angeles

35.4 km/h

An unbelievable result for a defender!

Sports experts specifically noted that such high speed indicators are usually recorded by wingers or forwards. However, the fact that our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, being a nominal defender, stands alongside the world's fastest wingers and forwards proves how high his physical capabilities and talent are. Such speed provides a huge advantage in ensuring the stability of our national team's defensive line.

Fan reaction:

The meaningful performances of Abduqodir Husanov for Manchester City and on the international stage are proven by these official numbers. We wish this pillar of our defense new victories in the World Cup 2026 battles!

Follow every success of our representatives in the World Cup 2026, the most exclusive and fast news from across the ocean, and the most reliable sports news about world football always on the pages of Zamin with us!

Abdukodir KhusanovAnthony GordonManchester CityBarcelonaErling Haaland
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Wed in Lavish CeremonyAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Wed in Lavish CeremonyToday, 19:53Lineups announced for France vs Senegal clashLineups announced for France vs Senegal clashYesterday, 18:51Arsenal Rejected: Nico Paz Decides to Continue Career in ItalyArsenal Rejected: Nico Paz Decides to Continue Career in ItalyYesterday, 18:36Kylian Mbappe on How His Life Changed After Joining Real MadridKylian Mbappe on How His Life Changed After Joining Real MadridYesterday, 18:35Sindarov calls Madaminov's victory a true miracleSindarov calls Madaminov's victory a true miracleYesterday, 18:27Ruslanbek Jiyanov added to World Cup roster instead of MasharipovRuslanbek Jiyanov added to World Cup roster instead of MasharipovYesterday, 18:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again