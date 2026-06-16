The World Cup 2026 matches currently taking place on the fields of North America are being followed with great interest and excitement across the globe, as well as in our country. The renowned and prestigious sports analysis TransferRoom international platform has officially released an updated rating of the fastest and most agile football masters participating in this World Cup. For Uzbek fans, the most joyful part is that our young star, the pride of our homeland, has secured a high position in this international list alongside the world's most famous and formidable super-strikers.

Speed record holders: Anthony Gordon leads, Abduqodir Husanov is fourth!

According to the analysis, Anthony Gordon, the attacking winger for the England national team and the Catalan club Barcelona, is the absolute leader in the announced rating. The 25-year-old English star recorded a speed of 36.7 kilometers per hour on the pitch, earning the title of the tournament's "fastest player." Second place was taken by Asia's representative, Iraq national team midfielder Ahmad Qasim, with a mark of 36.0 km/h. The top three was completed by Norway national team and Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland (35.6 km/h).

The news that excited us most appeared in fourth place. The defender for the Uzbekistan national team and the English grand club Manchester City, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov per hour 35.5 kilometers demonstrated a formidable speed, taking fourth place. Pleasingly, Abduqodir recorded the same result as famous stars like France's Kylian Mbappe and Portugal's Pedro Neto, placing even higher than them.

You can find the detailed list of the TOP 10 fastest and most agile players of the World Cup 2026 tournament in the official statistical analysis table below:

Rank Player's full name and national team Official club Absolute speed recorded (km/h) 1 Anthony Gordon (England) Barcelona 36.7 km/h 2 Ahmad Qasim (Iraq) Al-Wajba 36.0 km/h 3 Erling Haaland (Norway) Manchester City 35.6 km/h 4 Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan) Manchester City 35.5 km/h 5 Matias Fernandes-Pardo (Belgium) Lille 35.5 km/h 6 Kylian Mbappe (France) Real Madrid 35.5 km/h 7 Pedro Neto (Portugal) Chelsea 35.5 km/h 8 Olvetu Makhanya (South Africa) Philadelphia 35.4 km/h 9 Anthony Elanga (Sweden) Newcastle 35.4 km/h 10 Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) Los Angeles 35.4 km/h

An unbelievable result for a defender!

Sports experts specifically noted that such high speed indicators are usually recorded by wingers or forwards. However, the fact that our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, being a nominal defender, stands alongside the world's fastest wingers and forwards proves how high his physical capabilities and talent are. Such speed provides a huge advantage in ensuring the stability of our national team's defensive line.

Fan reaction: The meaningful performances of Abduqodir Husanov for Manchester City and on the international stage are proven by these official numbers. We wish this pillar of our defense new victories in the World Cup 2026 battles!

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