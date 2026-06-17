Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of 2026 World Cup squad

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Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of 2026 World Cup squad

One of the main stars of the England national team and Chelsea leader Cole Palmer has unexpectedly been left out of the squad for the 2026 World Cup. While this decision has sparked significant debate in the football world, the player decided to approach the situation with composure and a touch of irony. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The new England head coach Thomas Tuchel decided not to take Palmer to the tournament in North America. The German specialist explained his choice by stating that other creative midfielders are currently in better form and citing Palmer's inconsistency toward the end of the season and minor injuries. For the player, who scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season, this decision was an unexpected blow.

While the England national team members are currently training in 32-degree heat in Florida, Cole Palmer is trying not to let it get him down. He shared photos from his vacation on social media, updating fans on his state of mind.

"Could be worse"

Cole Palmer is vacationing on the Mediterranean coast, specifically in Ibiza. He shared photos spending time with Wayne Lineker, the owner of the famous O Beach club. The footballer captioned his post "could be worse," expressing a unique attitude toward not being called up to the national team.

This phrase is being interpreted in various ways by fans and experts. Some view it as a healthy and positive approach to professional failure, while others accuse the player of lacking sufficient passion to defend the colors of the national team. However, Palmer's calmness suggests he is seeking to distance himself from the pressure and recharge before the new season.

According to Goal.com, Palmer is not only relaxing during his vacation but is also busy promoting his personal "COLE'D" brand. Professional photo shoots on his Instagram page and time spent with friends show that he is in the process of mental recovery.

For the 24-year-old footballer, who became a true leader of the London club after moving from Manchester City to Chelsea, this summer has become an unexpected break. While the England national team is sweating for victory in the humid air of the USA, Palmer is making productive use of his unexpected freedom.

Cole PalmerEnglandWorld CupChelseaFootball
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